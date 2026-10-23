Liverpool to discuss activating clause for January move in meeting this weekend

Liverpool will determine whether they should cut a loan spell short during a meeting due to be held this weekend, according to a report.

Liverpool made a high profile loan signing over the summer, bringing Barcelona’s captain on board for the full campaign.

Ronald Araujo has been an instant hit in the right-back position at Anfield, and the Reds must determine whether to activate his €55m / £47m option to buy later in the campaign.

Regarding exits, new clubs were found for the likes of Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Harvey Elliott. Both players moved to Spain, though Ndukwe’s deal had an ulterior motive behind it.

The towering 6ft 6in centre-half was not eligible to play competitive games for Liverpool if sticking around having not yet accrued enough points for a work permit in England.

Accordingly, and given Ndukwe shone so brightly in pre-season, Liverpool found a willing business partner to take Ndukwe on loan in the form of LaLiga side Levante.

Ndukwe spent his first three games at Levante rooted to the bench, though since made two substitute appearances and three successive starts.

The Austrian only needed one appearance in LaLiga to gain the points he needs for a work permit back in England.

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Liverpool could recall Ifeanyi Ndukwe in January

With that box ticked, the latest from Sky Sports Austria (as cited by the Liverpool Echo) stated Liverpool will hold a meeting this weekend to iron out whether Ndukwe should be brought back to Merseyside in January.

The Echo wrote: ‘Liverpool are set to hold talks with Ifeanyi Ndukwe’s representatives in the coming days, according to reports in his native Austria, with a potential return to Anfield in January on the agenda.’

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The outlet added: ‘Liverpool retained the option to recall the young defender from his loan spell at Levante in January, and according to Sky Sports Austria, that possibility is now set to be explored with Ndukwe’s agents.

‘The report states that representatives from Ndukwe’s agency, More than Sport by AS1, will sit down with Liverpool officials over the coming weekend to map out his next steps.’

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