According to reports, there is a ‘divide’ at Newcastle United over Alexander Isak, though some have ‘accepted’ that he should be sold to Liverpool.

Isak‘s long-term future is in doubt as he has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Newcastle this summer.

The 25-year-old established himself as one of the best strikers in the world last season, grabbing 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions.

Isak feels he is ready for the next step of his career and he has spat his dummy out in pursuit of his desired move to Premier League holders Liverpool.

The striker missed Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia and has been training alone in recent weeks, while he issued a statement to hit out at “broken relationships and lost trust”.

This has been widely viewed as a desperate attempt to force Newcastle into a sale, but the Premier League side remain insistent on their stance and have even indicated in a subsequent statement that they are still keen for him to return to the first team.

READ: Alexander Isak should be raging at Liverpool, not Newcastle United



A report from The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has revealed details on Isak’s situation, claming Isak’s statement could be his ‘biggest misstep’ to date.

The report revealed:

‘While this statement feels like him clutching at straws, there is a likelihood it proves to be the one that broke the camel’s back from the standpoint of his club – they will not be bulled into a sale. ‘In a summer of many missteps from the player and his camp, this could be the biggest of all.’

MORE ALEXANDER ISAK COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘approve record’ Isak transfer in ‘£165m double deal’ with ‘medical being organised’

👉 Newcastle branded ‘pathetic’ for not selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool

👉 Isak bombshell statement prompts outbreak of headline accuracy as Salah ‘replaced’



Hope has also revealed the dressing room’s ‘real thoughts’ on Isak, with ‘some having sympathy’ for the striker and ‘understood his stance’ over ‘the broken promises of a sporting nature, relating to investment in the squad and infrastructure.’

However, how Isak and his team have acted ‘has left a very sour taste’ and while there is a ‘divide’, there is also said to be an ‘acceptance’ that an exit is ‘best for all parties’.

The report explains:

‘There is now said to be a divide among the players – those who support him, and those who don’t.