Djed Spence has now informed Tottenham that he would like to leave the club to join Premier League rivals Liverpool, according to reports.

Spence impressed for England at the World Cup with the Tottenham full-back looking motivated and coming to the fore for the Three Lions in big moments.

Those performances have seen Spence linked with a potential move away from Spurs this summer with the ex-Nottingham Forest defender facing increased competition in the form of Andy Robertson next term.

As well as Robertson, Tottenham have brought in another five new players with Marcos Senesi, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka all joining.

With excitement building around the new season at Spurs, Roberto De Zerbi recently made it clear that Spence will be allowed to leave if that’s what he chooses to do.

When asked about rumours surrounding Spence and Lucas Bergvall’s future, De Zerbi replied: “What I say to you, is the same I said to Djed and to Lucas – ‘I would like you to stay’. Not ‘I want you to stay’. ‘I would like you to stay if you want to stay. If you don’t want to stay, if you want to leave, you have to leave’. If you want to leave, speak with Vinai [Venkatesham] and Johan, because I don’t manage the price, the sale.

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“I can speak with Vinai and Johan about the best strategy, but I don’t decide £30m, £40m, that’s not my position, and I don’t want to change my position. It’s tough enough to be a coach, and I want to stay as a coach.”

De Zerbi added: “I respected the player’s ideas and opinions or projects. But if they stay, they have to stay following my rules, decisions on the pitch.

“After two games, three games, if one player is not playing and he starts to be sad or not correct with the other players, the coaches, staff, the club, we would make a big, big mistake because we didn’t learn from the past season.”

A report on Thursday morning revealed interest from Liverpool in signing Spence with the England international apparently ‘extremely receptive to the idea’ of moving to Anfield.

Anfield Sector wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have an interest in Tottenham defender Djed Spence. Spence is said to be extremely receptive to the idea of a move to Liverpool. Andoni Iraola has defensive concerns around the current right-backs. Not the only name under consideration so no clarity whether progresses but definite interest even if downplayed.’

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While Tottenham reporter szyexcl insists that Spurs want at least £35m to sell Spence and also revealed that Spence would be ‘very open’ to pursuing the move.

They claimed: ‘Understand liverpool hold an interest in Djed Spence. player would be very open to Liverpool if an offer arises. #thfc would seek at least £35M. W/@AnfieldSector.’

And now a well-known account on X, which is made up of ‘five elite reporters’ with over 700k followers, has claimed Spence has taken the step to tell Tottenham he wants to leave for Liverpool as talks between the clubs begin.

The account posted on X: ‘Exclusive. Djed Spence informs Spurs of his wish to leave and join @LFC. Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit and in club-to-club talks with @SpursOfficial.’

Former scout Bryan King reckons Tottneham would be “foolish” to allow Spence to go for anything under £50m after other reports placed his value at around £25m.

King told Football Insider: “I think he’s done well every time he’s played for England. They’d be foolish to let him go for £25m, that is for sure.

“You wouldn’t let him go for £25m. You wouldn’t even start thinking about letting him go for under £50m. We’re talking about a young, current England international. It’s a situation where Tottenham would be stupid to let him go.”

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