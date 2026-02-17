Dominik Szoboszlai has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s agent has played down talk of him leaving Liverpool after his national team boss suggested he wanted to move to Real Madrid.

Having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Madrid and reports Ibrahima Konate also fancied a move, Liverpool fans were bracing for a third transfer after Hungary boss Marco Rossi told the media it was the “one dream” Szoboszlai had.

“From what I have heard and what I know, and because of the very good and direct relationship I have had with Dominik since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid was his dream,” Rossi told Qatari outlet Winwin.

“Dominik, ever since he started playing football, has had one dream, which is to play for Real Madrid.”

That set shivers up the spines of Liverpool’s fans given how impressive the 25-year-old has been for the club this year but his agent has sought to calm those fears, stating they are not looking to move anywhere currently.

“It’s completely normal for the public, when Dominik is performing like this, to talk about what’s next and if there’s something higher,” Matyas Esterhazy told Hungary’s NB1.

“For us it’s not a topic. We are mid-season; he has a lot of work ahead of him in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“He has said many times how important this competition is for him. So at the moment to talk about what will happen in the summer in my opinion is not correct.

“Not to mention, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Dominik is in a position within the team that has a lot of reserve.

“So we are not looking outside or elsewhere.”

In what has been a pretty dismal season for Liverpool so far, the emergence of Szoboszlai as a leader and the team’s most consistent player has been a positive.

As such, Liverpool are reportedly keen to ensure he stays at Anfield beyond his current contract expiry date of 2028.

Our friends at TEAMtalk believe ‘Szoboszlai’s camp are seeking a package worth close to £250,000 per week, and crucially, we’re told Liverpool are ready to meet those expectations.

‘For context, big-money summer signings, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, earn £200,000-a-week and £280,000-a-week respectively. Van Dijk on £350,000-a-week is second only to Salah on a club-leading £400,000-a-week. Interest in Szoboszlai from abroad has also sharpened Liverpool’s focus.’

