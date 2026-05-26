Liverpool are the ‘clear favourites’ to wrap up a deal to replace Mohamed Salah with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to reports.

The Reds will sign at least one winger in the summer transfer market as they look to replace Salah, who played his final match for Liverpool on Sunday in a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Cody Gakpo’s form has been disappointing on the left-hand side this season and Liverpool could even buy a couple of wingers in the summer.

Liverpool have been linked with Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Anthony Gordon as they look to sign a winger but reports in Spain are claiming a deal for another player could be done.

It is understood that a ‘deal is done’ that will see Williams leave Athletic Bilbao in the summer as he ‘doesn’t like the direction’ that the Spanish club is heading.

The report adds: ‘Ernesto Valverde’s departure has completely changed the landscape. Nico Williams maintained a very close relationship with the Extremaduran coach, who always protected the player even during his worst physical moments. The arrival of Edin Terzic hasn’t fully convinced either the player or some of his entourage. In Bilbao, they believe the new project no longer revolves around the winger as it did before.

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‘The young star’s contract situation isn’t helping matters either. Athletic Bilbao signed him to a massive renewal, securing his future until 2035. A historic contract. The problem is that the player’s salary is approaching €10million net per season , an enormous sum for his current performance. The club is starting to worry that maintaining this contract could become a major problem if his on-field performance doesn’t improve.’

This is where Liverpool come in, with the Reds now ‘clear favourites to close the deal’ and the Premier League side have ‘already held talks’.

Williams’ entourage ‘believes the Premier League could be the ideal stage to relaunch his career’ with Liverpool having to pay around €80m if they want to get a deal over the line.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thinks Jarrod Bowen could be a good “no risk” deal for the Reds this summer with the England international potentially available for around £20m after West Ham were relegated.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “I wouldn’t be disappointed seeing him at Liverpool.

“I know you alluded to that before because I think he’s got goals in him. He’s got assists in him, he’s durable. I think he’s good enough.

“There’s a criteria generally that Liverpool stick to, more or less, when they sign players, and he doesn’t really fit in that in terms of age, potential profit and all those types of things.

“So it’d be a change of tact, but I think if you want value for money, you might just get him for a fee that you wouldn’t be able to get (a top quality player).

“You’re going to have to pay for a top quality player on that right hand side. You’re going to have to pay £50m to £80m, aren’t you.

“But with him going down to the Championship, I reckon you’d be looking at maybe £20m, £30m at most.

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“But let’s say it was £20m because he’s desperate to get out and then get him off the wage bill, then it’s no risk.”

When asked if he would give Bowen the responsibility of Salah’s No.11 shirt at Liverpool, Murphy replied: “I wouldn’t put that on him. If he wanted it, I’d give it to him, but I wouldn’t be too concerned about that.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting Liverpool shouldn’t be going for top stars.

“If you can persuade (Kvicha) Kvaratskhelia to come out of PSG because he’s won everything there and I know he’s got a liking for Liverpool, as he said in one of his interviews, but go for him by all means, because there’s no one better.

“But I just don’t see a risk with that because Liverpool have got so many other areas of the pitch to concentrate on, so much business to be done, that would kind of be like that sorted.

“He’s not going to get Salah’s numbers, they’re just ridiculous, but tried and tested every year in the Premier League.”

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