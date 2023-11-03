Liverpool ‘don’t give up’ on Kylian Mbappe in 2024 after Jurgen Klopp ‘contact’ revelation

‘Liverpool don’t give up’ on signing Kylian Mbappe in 2024 despite the French star seemingly being destined to join Real Madrid.

The France international was the subject of intense speculation for most of the summer after being barred from Paris Saint-Germain training in a contract stand-off.

Mbappe’s deal at PSG runs out next summer and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with Real Madrid understood to be the favourites to land him.

PSG were unhappy that Mbappe had refused to renew his deal over the summer with the French club convinced that he had already verbally agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

The French side even accepted a world-record bid of £259m from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in July as they looked to avoid losing Mbappe on a free – but the 24-year-old had no intention of moving to the Middle East.

Jurgen Klopp was reportedly in constant contact with both Mbappe and his entourage around 2021 and L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) now claim they have ‘never broken contact’.

While it seems unlikely that Mbappe will end up at Liverpool given the Mbappe-shaped hole in Real Madrid’s team, the report states that ‘Liverpool don’t give up’ and have ‘always believes in their chances’ of securing his services.

L’Equipe point out that Klopp took a private plane to hold talks with Mbappe in 2017, while he was still playing for Monaco.

Mbappe will carefully evaluate his options before making the ‘crucial decision’ for his career, but Paris Saint-Germain have moved to protect themselves from losing their star player on a free transfer.

The report states: ‘At the same time, it is ensured internally that regardless of the final choice of the player, the financial agreement reached in August between the attacker and the president protects the club from a free departure without compensation.’

The transfer sum will be significant, meaning Liverpool’s ability to sign him will likely depend on the future of Mohamed Salah, who was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi Arabia in the summer.

While that offer was rejected, further interest is expected in 2024, and Salah is thought to be keen on the move.

But Klopp said in a press conference on Friday that he didn’t even think about Salah leaving in the summer, and insists the Egyptian is totally focused on Liverpool.

“Mo Salah is here. He never told me he wanted to go and I didn’t think a second about it,” Klopp said.

“He is here and feels extremely well. He is in great shape on the pitch and he’s in even better shape off the pitch, he’s really positive.

“He enjoys the company with the boys and wants to maximise the potential.”

