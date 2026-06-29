Liverpool don't feel a midfielder has what it takes to get to the level required

A Liverpool insider has revealed the club don’t think a midfielder will “get to where they want him to be” and a sale is therefore “on the table” this summer.

The Reds are going to change the makeup of their squad this summer. The exits of Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate have all been confirmed, as have the signings of Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz.

There could yet be more moves in either direction, with the suggestions some players need to be shown the door.

One of those is Stefan Bajcetic, who had a promising debut season as a teenager in 2022/23, but has scarcely been seen since.

Injuries and loans elsewhere have mean the 21-year-old from Spain hasn’t played a match for Liverpool since 2023/24, and Reds writer David Lynch feels the club are ready to see the back of him.

He told Anfield Index: “I think with Stefan, either a loan or a permanent move this summer. I think permanent is on the table, just because he’s missed so much football. I don’t think Liverpool think he’s going to get to where they want him to be.

“But it could just be if there’s not enough interest in a permanent, they allow him to go loan and create a market for himself that they can then cash in on down the line. I wouldn’t expect him to be involved with the first team at all.”

READ: Liverpool make ‘direct’ contact for winger as Diomande snub ‘opens door’ to transfer

Where has Bajcetic been?

In 2024/25, Bajcetic went on two loans, to Red Bull Salzburg and then back to his native Spain, with Las Palmas.

He then had to have surgery in 2025, keeping him out for almost an entire year, until April of 2026.

The youngster was obviously not going to be reintroduced to the Liverpool squad at that time, and getting back up to speed even after a full pre-season, having missed a year, could be tough for him.

It remains to be seen if there is interest in the Spaniard this summer, and whether or not Liverpool will be able to receive a fee for him.

Finding a side to take a risk on him after a year out feels unlikely, and it therefore seems a loan might be the likeliest course of action for Bajcetic.

READ MORE: Arsenal in bidding war with Liverpool for £69m midfielder after enquiries made