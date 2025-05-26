Liverpool have opened the door for Bayern Munich to sign Cody Gakpo this summer as Chelsea look to steal a march in a bid to sign the Reds’ top striker target.

While Arne Slot, his players and the fans were enjoying the Premier League title parade on Monday the transfer rumour mill continued to turn, with Gakpo added to the list of Reds forwards who could leave in a mass exodus this summer.

Darwin Nunez is reportedly nearing a move to Atletico Madrid amid interest from Saudi Arabia, Luis Diaz wants Liverpool to drop their asking price to force a move to Barcelona and the future of Diogo Jota is also thought to be in the balance, but the Reds’ supposed willingness to part with Gakpo will come as a surprise to many.

The 26-year-old was Liverpool’s second-highest goalscorer this season behind Mohamed Salah (34) with 18 goals in all competitions, but Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg claims he’s ‘considered a potential departure candidate’ by the club amid interest from Bayern.

He wrote on X: ‘FC Bayern are now also considering Cody #Gakpo in their search for a high-profile left winger! The 26 y/o Dutchman is on the shortlist behind Kaoru Mitoma and Rafael Leao.

‘There has already been contact regarding Gakpo – and still is. Max Eberl likes him. Gakpo is considered a potential departure candidate at FC Liverpool if a suitable offer arrives. Contract until 2028. #LFC’

Having secured the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and nearing the marquee addition of Florian Wirtz, also from Leverkusen, while Milos Kerkez’s move from Bournemouth is also thought to be close, it’s thought sporting director Richard Hughes has now turned his attention to a new No.9.

Alexander Isak is set to stay at Newcastle after they qualified for the Champions League, which has led Hughes to ‘focus on’ a deal to sign Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who has contributed 22 goals and 11 assists in 47 matches this season.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘As @David_Ornstein told, Alexander Isak’s now set to stay in Newcastle after they qualify for Champions League.

‘Liverpool now focus on… Hugo Ekitike as target for the number 9 position in case of Darwin Nuñez leaving for Saudi Arabia or Spain. #mercato #LFC.’

In a clear indication that Ekitike could leave in the summer transfer window, Frankfurt’s chief executive Markus Krosche recently admitted that he wouldn’t stand in the striker’s way if he pushed for the exit.

Krosche said earlier this month: “He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him.

“If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go.

“Hugo is an exceptional player who played a major role in our qualification for the Champions League. He certainly still has a lot of potential for development as he’s only 22 years old.”

But Liverpool look likely to face significant competition for Ekitike in the form of Chelsea, who have been ’emboldened’ to chase the former PSG striker after securing a Champions League spot for next season, according to The Athletic.

Like the Reds, Chelsea ‘seek to conclude early summer transfer business as quickly as possible’ and are interested in Ekitike as an alternative to £30m Liam Delap, who could end up at Manchester United.

Eikitike won’t come cheap, with Frankfurt reportedly valuing him at €100m [£84m].