According to reports, there has been a ‘twist’ in the Mohamed Salah ‘saga’ as the ‘door has opened’ for Liverpool to pursue a ‘blockbuster’ signing.

Salah has been superb at the start of this season as he has grabbed three goals and three assists in his three Premier League matches.

His long-term Liverpool future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat.

The Egypt international caused a stir after Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Manchester United as he indicated that this is his “last season” in the Premier League.

However, a report earlier this week claimed the comments made by Salah after Liverpool’s 3-0 win were part of a ‘carefully constructed strategy’.

‘It’s believed that, privately, the forward wants to stay at Anfield beyond next June as he hopes to smash club and Premier League records and be remembered as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever player. ‘However, the Egypt international will not want to accept a pay cut or less valuable contract as he enters his mid-30s.’

A new report from Football Insider reveals Liverpool’s reaction to this ‘bombshell’, with the club expected to ‘open talks with Salah soon’.

‘Sources say the saga is set to take another twist, as talks are set to open with Salah within weeks. ‘It is believed all focus had been on bedding in the new manager Arne Slot and the new recruitment staff such as Richard Hughes and the returning Michael Edwards. ‘The transfer window slammed shut on Friday (30 August) and Liverpool are now set to start negotiations with Salah.’

It won’t be easy for Liverpool to replace Salah but they have been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Brazil star Rodrygo in recent months.

Rodrygo stuck around at Real Madrid in the summer despite it being indicated that he would fall down the pecking order following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

So far this season, Rodrgyo has started three of Real Madrid’s four La Liga matches. He has a goal and an assist in his five appearances across all competitions.

A report in Spain claims the ‘door has opened’ for Liverpool to sign Rodrygo and they are ‘most interested’ in the talented attacker.

The report claims Liverpool are ‘close to returning to the fray’ to sign Rodrygo as he has been selected as a potential ‘blockbuster’ signing.