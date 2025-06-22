According to reports, Liverpool face missing out on two leading transfer targets during this summer’s window as Fabrizio Romano has provided an update.

Liverpool have already had a hugely successful transfer window, landing Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi before breaking their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz in a deal that would cost around £116m.

The Reds are expected to complete their fourth summer signing in the coming days, with Milos Kerkez on the brink of finalising his £40m move from AFC Bournemouth. This move will extend their lead at the top of our biggest spenders in Europe list.

The Premier League champions are due to take their summer investment on transfers to around £200m, but they are still expected to make more signings before this window closes.

Reports have suggested that they remain in the market for a striker, winger, midfielder and centre-back, with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi emerging as a top target.

The England international has been one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons. His long-term future is in doubt as he’s due to become a free agent in 2026.

Liverpool appear to have leapt to the front of the queue for Guehi after Newcastle United missed out on the Palace star during last summer’s window, with a recent report from Football Insider claiming the £50m star ‘wants to join’ the Reds.

However, there has been a twist as a report from The Guardian claims Guehi is ‘prepared to see out the final year’ of his current Palace contract and leave on a free transfer in 2026.

It is claimed that he will ‘not be rushed into a decision’ and would be willing to remain at Crystal Palace if the ‘right move does not materialise’.

This does not mean he could remain at Palace as he has ‘no intention of signing an extension’, but one of his ‘big considerations’ is that he has ‘plenty of playing time next season’.

Liverpool are said to be ‘strong contenders’ for Guehi and are likely to step up their interest once Jarell Quansah is sold to Bayer Leverkusen for £30m, while Ibrahima Konate is out of contract in 2026.

The report adds:

‘Guehi will face a big decision if Liverpool follow up their interest in him by offering enough for Palace to sell. A chance to join the best team in England and work with Slot would be hard to turn down. At the same time there are indications that clubs who can immediately guarantee him regular football retain a good chance of signing him. ‘Guehi staying at Palace for another year before leaving for nothing has not been ruled out. He can speak to foreign clubs about signing a pre-contract from January. For Palace, there is a question of making sure their demands remain realistic this summer. Interested clubs are unlikely to want to overpay for a player who is entering the final year of his contract.’

Liverpool could also miss out on top striker target Alexander Isak, with Fabrizio Romano revealing his verdict on the likelihood of this deal happening.

He said: “Liverpool would try to go for Isak [if he became available], but at the moment I don’t have this feeling.

“The club too, from what I’m hearing, see it as a very, very difficult deal.”