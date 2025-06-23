According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a double blow regarding two defenders as a new ‘offer’ has been ‘rejected’.

Liverpool surpassed all expectations during Arne Slot‘s debut season at Anfield as the Dutchman guided the English giants to their 20th Premier League title.

The Reds won the league at a canter as they were comfortably the best team in the Premier League.

This is despite the head coach dealing with off-field issues amid the relentless noise concerning Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, whose futures were up in the air for most of the campaign.

Slot and Liverpool did an admirable job of shutting down this speculation, but Alexander-Arnold did not follow Salah and Van Dijk in penning contract extensions.

And recent reports have indicated that another Reds star could follow Alexander-Arnold in leaving on a free transfer, with Ibrahima Konate about to enter the final year of his deal.

READ: Liverpool got Premier League 25/26 title in the bag? Have they balls…



Konate moved clear of Jarell Quansah in the pecking order under Slot and enjoyed a great individual season in 2024/25 alongside Van Dijk.

Despite this, Konate is yet to commit himself to Liverpool amid lingering interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, The Guardian are reporting that the Reds ‘fear’ losing Konate in the coming months, as the ‘disappointed’ star has ‘rejected’ Liverpool’s ‘initial’ contract ‘offer’.

Talks between Konate and Liverpool are said to have ‘stalled’, with one significant reason behind his decision to turn down FSG’s first offer.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool quad talks begin as Reds buy ‘best player on market’

👉 Liverpool transfer delayed for one reason as two key details on decided buy-back clause surface

👉 Liverpool ‘ahead’ of Chelsea in hijack amid ‘crazy’ demand for ‘top’ target to replace Slot signing

The report explains:

‘Konate’s contract talks were delayed by Liverpool’s focus on negotiating with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk last season, with both signing new two-year deals in April before re-signing the Dutchman’s defensive partner became the club’s priority. ‘The 26-year-old is understood to be disappointed by the structure of Liverpool’s offer, with his representatives believed to be pushing for a higher basic wage after the offer was heavily based on meeting certain performance targets.’

More centre-back incomings and outgoings should be expected this summer, as Konate’s situation will not force a late U-turn on Quansah’s future after he reached an agreement to join Bayer Leverkusen.

It has been suggested that Quansah’s imminent exit, which has been delayed for one reason, could lead to Liverpool signing Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace and England standout is also due to enter the final year of his contract and he is available for a cut-price fee, with the FA Cup winners reportedly holding out for around £50m.

Despite this, Sky Sports have insisted that a move for Guehi to Liverpool is not close. The report revealed: