According to reports, Liverpool face losing two key players during the upcoming winter transfer window, with one star attracting ‘lucrative offers’.

Liverpool made a statement this summer as they were comfortably this window’s biggest spenders in Europe, investing around £415m on incomings.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were among their most notable signings, with their summer spending funded by the exits of Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah.

Under head coach Arne Slot, the Premier League holders have not been at their best at the start of this campaign, but they have still made a perfect start by beating AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

This leaves Liverpool as the firm favourites to win the Premier League again this season, though reports have indicated that they risk losing one or two key players in January.

Firstly, Ibrahima Konate, who is only under contract until next summer, ‘may leave in January’ as Liverpool look to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, claims Liverpool could cash in on Konate and sign Marc Guehi as an “immediate replacement”.

“Liverpool will be making efforts to keep Konate,” Brown told Football Insider. “They haven’t got great cover at centre-back, there’s Joe Gomez who can do a job and they’ve brought in the young lad Giovanni Leoni from Italy.

“The issue they have with Konate is that he always seems to have a mistake in him. That’s why they wanted Marc Guehi, he’s a very good option and he brings stability.

“It takes the concern away from the back line they’ve got at the moment, and that’s why they’ve been looking to improve at centre-back.

“Having missed out on Guehi, they don’t have the depth to get rid of Konate now. So they’ll be making efforts for him to sign a new contract.

“If he doesn’t, then they’ll have a decision to make and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him leave in January rather than on a free at the end of the year. Especially if they go back in for Guehi, because he’d be an immediate replacement. So it all depends on how these talks go over his new contract.”

Empire of the Kop, meanwhile, are reporting that Liverpool face losing No.1 Alisson Becker in January as he is already attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of January. His current contract expired in 2027.

