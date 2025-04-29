According to reports, two exits would open the door for Liverpool to sign Antoine Semenyo from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

The Reds have surpassed expectations this season as they have won their 20th Premier League title, but they won’t stand still this summer and will be busy in the next transfer window.

Liverpool are 15 points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal, but signings are required in various positions as an ‘issue’ hinders a move for one of two ‘priority’ summer targets.

Mohamed Salah have sparkled for Liverpool this season, but he has carried Arne Slot’s side in attacking areas and it’s been suggested that Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and/or Luis Diaz could depart this summer.

A report from The Telegraph claims Liverpool are ‘unlikely to sell three attackers in the next window, but it remains to be seen what size bids will materialise’.

Should two of Nunez, Jota and/Diaz leave, ‘elevated’ Bournemouth star Semenyo – reportedly valued at around £70m – is a potential signing as Liverpool have ‘watched him closely’.

25-year-old Semenyo has nine goals and four assists in the Premier League this season and he could join Liverpool as part of a potential triple swoop as they also ‘admire’ Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen.

The report from The Telegraph claims Slot will have a ‘transfer war chest’ this summer, but there is ‘no set budget’ as ‘exactly how much Liverpool have to spend will be influenced on who leaves’.

While Darwin Nunez’s ‘Anfield career is almost certain to end this summer if an acceptable bid materialises’, five more Reds stars could also depart in the next window.

