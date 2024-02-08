Liverpool ‘doubt’ over Van Dijk future sees Reds ‘monitor’ Fulham star with contract offer ‘prepared’

Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo amid ‘doubts’ over Virgil van Dijk’s future at Anfield, according to a report.

Adarabioyo is out of contract at the end of the season and will not be short of suitors if and when he becomes a free agent.

The 26-year-old has impressed since joining the Cottagers from Manchester City for around £1million in 2020.

He did not play at the start of the season due to a groin injury and his first two starts in the Premier League in 2023/24 were both 5-0 victories.

Perhaps a dark horse to go to Euro 2024 with England, Tosin last represented his country at Under-19 level back in 2015.

He has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks as his contract at Craven Cottage nears its expiry date.

And according to a fresh report from Standard Sport, the Reds are ‘monitoring’ Tosin’s situation.

Their interest comes amidst ‘doubts’ that captain Van Dijk will stay at the club beyond the summer.

Italian giants AC Milan are also keen, the report states, and have the advantage over the Reds that they can agree a pre-contract with the player.

Tosin is that little bit more attractive to Liverpool given his homegrown status, which will be necessary for when they return to the Champions League.

Van Dijk has insisted he is “fully committed” to the club but there has been talk of a summer exit with Jurgen Klopp set to leave.

Furthermore, Joel Matip is out of contract at the end of the season and will likely leave after suffering a serious knee injury in December.

Fulham want Tosin to sign a new contract and are ‘preparing’ to offer him the chance to extend after ‘talks broke down’ last summer.

The 26-year-old is reportedly ‘open’ to signing a new deal and ‘boasts a good working relationship’ with Cottagers head coach Marco Silva.

Silva is clearly a big fan of Tosin and will be eager to keep hold of him, calling the defender “a special player” in December.

“He is a key player for us. He is one of the leaders in our dressing room and we need these guys to step in in the right moments and he did it,” Silva said.

“We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation.

“The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back).

“For three months we missed him but he has just played the last four or five games and he is getting better and better.”

