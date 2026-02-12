According to reports, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been given a ‘new ultimatum’ regarding his future, with FSG making a ‘drastic decision’.

Slot has come under serious pressure this season as Liverpool have made a weak attempt at defending their Premier League title.

Last season, the Reds were comfortably the best team in the Premier League and were expected to dominate again after spending over £400m on signings in the summer.

However, Liverpool have massively underperformed this season as they exited the title race in the early months of this campaign and now face an uphill fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Slot has rightly been criticised for his poor decision-making and uninspiring tactics, but most of their summer signings and other key players have been far from good enough.

In recent weeks, it has looked increasingly inevitable that Slot will leave Liverpool before next season, especially because Xabi Alonso has become available following his exit from Real Madrid in January.

Slot came under more pressure following Man City’s 2-1 comeback win against Liverpool at the weekend, but the Reds edged out Sunderland 1-0 on Wednesday night. They are now only three points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United in the table.

Despite this, a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool are still ‘fed up’ and have issued a ‘new ultimatum’ to Slot regarding his future.

The report explains: ‘Tensions have reached a boiling point in the Mersey offices, where the board’s patience appears to have finally run out this week. Liverpool have made a drastic decision regarding Arne Slot’s immediate future following recent inconsistent results.

‘Arne Slot has received a clear message: the fight for the domestic league title has taken a back seat for the higher-ups. The focus now is solely on winning the Champions League or the FA Cup to save his job.’

It is also stated that Slot’s exit is ‘inevitable’ if he does not deliver a trophy, with club chiefs ‘already having Alonso as his ideal successor in mind to turn around the fortunes of a squad with so much potential’.

Earlier this week, Slot conceded that he is not “guaranteed” to remain in charge of Liverpool if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

“That is again a difficult question for me to answer because I do not decide my future,” Slot said when asked whether his future is dependent on securing Champions League football.

He added: “The only thing I do know is that it happened before, and recently, and it didn’t affect the future of that manager.

“But that doesn’t guarantee anything of course.”