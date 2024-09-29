Liverpool draw up exciting back-up plan for Trent Alexander-Arnold as contract talks stall

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool are keen to get a new deal sewn up to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club longer term – but have a back-up plan in their pocket in case they are unable to agree terms with the right-back.

The Liverpool academy product has been a key player at Anfield since becoming a first-team regular in 2017, with his creativity in the final third a major factor in the club’s various triumphs.

However, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Alexander-Arnold’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season, leading to speculation about the trio’s futures at the club.

Without saying anything about the other two, Football Insider report that Liverpool have nonetheless made it a ‘priority’ to get a new deal for Alexander-Arnold sorted out amid speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

They add that negotiations are currently at something of an impasse, however, and reports elsewhere have suggested that Liverpool are looking at Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement.

The Dutch international had a stellar season for Xabi Alonso’s Invincibles last season, racking up 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions as Leverkusen won the league and cup and reached the Europa League final.

Frimpong is claimed to have a €40m (£33.4m) release clause on his current deal, making him a viable and affordable option for a club that held back in its transfer recruitment over the summer.

It may not be a coincidence that these reports have emerged at a time when negotiations with Alexander-Arnold are said to have stalled, and that slightly fishy odour about the reports is backed up by claims that Liverpool do not feel any particular sense of urgency to get Frimpong done.

Conor Bradley’s capable performances as a back-up option to Alexander-Arnold are said to be the reason for that, but if Frimpong is available at that fee, it would seem daft to pass him up as an option – particularly as Alexander-Arnold would be available to leave on a free transfer unless a new deal were agreed.

The connection to Frimpong may for now be a means of securing leverage on Alexander-Arnold when it comes to discussing terms. On the other hand, that lack of urgency also makes sense given that no moves are possible in any direction until at least January. Interesting one.

