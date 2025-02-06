According to reports, Liverpool have already chosen their ‘dream No.1 summer target’, who ‘could leave’ Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Even though Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League table, some supporters have been frustrated by their lack of transfer activity this season.

Former Juventus winger Federico Chiesa was their only summer addition, though an agreement was reached for Giorgi Mamardashvili to join Liverpool from Valencia next summer.

The Premier League opted against making a January signing with three key stars in an uncertain situation with their contracts due to expire in the summer.

Left-back has also become a problem area for Liverpool as Andy Robertson has declined, so the Premier League leaders could be busy during the summer window.

Liverpool seemingly have one eye on the summer already as a report in Spain claims they have made Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz their ‘dream No.1 summer target’.

Diaz has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and Manchester United were mooted as a possible destination for the midfielder in January.

This season, the right winger – who can play across the forward line – has three goals and six assists in his 28 Real Madrid appearances, but he’s only made eight La Liga starts.

The Spanish outlet claims Liverpool are planning to ‘go all out’ to land Diaz. It’s claimed that ‘an attractive offer could open the door to an exit’.

The report claims:

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz is on Liverpool’s radar as a priority for the next transfer window.