Liverpool ‘dream’ signing in Real Madrid double raid with Slot ‘priority’ as FSG exploits ‘internal war’

According to reports, Liverpool ‘want’ to sign two Real Madrid players this summer as they prepare for life with head coach Arne Slot.

Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been appointed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool ahead of this season.

Liverpool arguably overperformed during Klopp’s farewell season as they mounted an unexpected challenge for the Premier League title before they fell apart during the run-in.

The Premier League giants rebuilt their midfield during last summer’s transfer window as around £200m was invested to recruit Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravanberch.

The Reds are expected to focus on signing a new centre-back this summer as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk is required, but they could also look to make signings in the attacking department.

This comes amid reports linking Mohamed Salah with the Saudi Pro League and Luis Diaz with a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could look to exploit the situation at Real Madrid, with it claimed the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick may spark an ‘internal war’.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool ‘want’ to sign Real Madrid pair Arda Guler and Rodrygo.

19-year-old Guler is viewed as a major star for the future and joined Real Madrid for around £17m last summer.

Injuries impacted his debut year at Real Madrid but he finished the season superbly. He ended the campaign with six goals in 12 appearances.

Rodrygo meanwhile has shone for Real Madrid since joining the club from Santos, but it’s anticipated that he will slip down the pecking order next season with Carlo Ancelotti likely to prefer Mbappe and Endrick.

Rodrygo is said to be a ‘dream’ signing for Liverpool, while Guler is a ‘priority’ for new boss Slot.

‘Liverpool have not wasted any time and have already identified two targets for this summer. These are two young stars of Real Madrid: Rodrygo Goes and Arga Guler. ‘The arrival of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick in a few weeks will fill the white team’s forward line, reducing the options of both the Brazilian and the Turkish to play. This situation opens the door for the Reds to try to go after them.’

