According to reports, Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili from La Liga outfit Valencia.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer. Their priority was to sign a new No.6, but they are unlikely to sign a defensive midfielder after missing out on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

The Premier League giants were expected to sign the talented 25-year-old – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – but he’s set to remain at boyhood club Real Sociedad after performing a dramatic late U-turn.

Zubimendi was targeted by Arsenal earlier this year and Liverpool’s serious interest “shocked” him, as a report claiming he had one main reason for snubbing the English side.

So Liverpool will not be signing a new midfielder this summer, but they do have a deal in place to sign a goalkeeper.

Mamardashvili has emerged as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and he shone for Georgia at Euro 2024.

On Friday evening, a report from journalist Matteo Moretto claimed Liverpool are ‘close’ to signing Mamardashvili.

He said: “The figures I’m told are around €35m. Giorgi Mamardashvili is excited by the prospect of joining Liverpool, and Valencia know that.

“Valencia brought in Stole Dimitrievski earlier this summer, but they are scouring the market for another alternative already to replace Mamardashvili.

“Los Che are negotiating the details with Liverpool, but in theory, they will not stand in the way of Mamardashvili’s dream, and they know that he wants to go one way or another. So it will come down to them sorting out those details.”

A fresh update provided by HITC’s Graeme Bailey claims Liverpool have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ with Valencia, while a Premier League rival have been ‘chosen’ as his loan club.

