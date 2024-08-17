Liverpool ‘dream’ transfer ‘agreed’ with club ‘to bank £34m’ as deal is ‘on verge’ of completion
According to reports, Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili from La Liga outfit Valencia.
Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer. Their priority was to sign a new No.6, but they are unlikely to sign a defensive midfielder after missing out on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.
The Premier League giants were expected to sign the talented 25-year-old – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – but he’s set to remain at boyhood club Real Sociedad after performing a dramatic late U-turn.
Zubimendi was targeted by Arsenal earlier this year and Liverpool’s serious interest “shocked” him, as a report claiming he had one main reason for snubbing the English side.
So Liverpool will not be signing a new midfielder this summer, but they do have a deal in place to sign a goalkeeper.
Mamardashvili has emerged as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and he shone for Georgia at Euro 2024.
On Friday evening, a report from journalist Matteo Moretto claimed Liverpool are ‘close’ to signing Mamardashvili.
He said: “The figures I’m told are around €35m. Giorgi Mamardashvili is excited by the prospect of joining Liverpool, and Valencia know that.
“Valencia brought in Stole Dimitrievski earlier this summer, but they are scouring the market for another alternative already to replace Mamardashvili.
“Los Che are negotiating the details with Liverpool, but in theory, they will not stand in the way of Mamardashvili’s dream, and they know that he wants to go one way or another. So it will come down to them sorting out those details.”
A fresh update provided by HITC’s Graeme Bailey claims Liverpool have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ with Valencia, while a Premier League rival have been ‘chosen’ as his loan club.
Regarding the details of this unique transfer, the report explains.
‘HITC reported earlier this week that Liverpool were pursuing Mamardashvili. The Merseyside giants see him as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker.
‘The long-serving Brazilian is now 31 and has attracted Saudi Arabian interest recently.
‘And sources have now confirmed that Mamardashvili has an agreement in principle ahead of a move that will see him officially join Liverpool in the summer of 2025.
‘As Liverpool cannot sign a player and then loan him to a Premier League rival in the same summer, Mamardashvili will remain contracted to Valencia until next year. The current plan, however, is for the former Chelsea and Newcastle United target to join Bournemouth on loan for 2024/25.
‘A plan Liverpool will be happy with, given that they feel Mamardashvili will benefit from gaining experience of English football elsewhere before stepping into Alisson’s shoes.
‘Valencia will bank £34 million. Liverpool are due to pay £30 million, with that final £4 million a loan fee stumped up via Bournemouth.’