Liverpool dressing room nickname for Rashford revealed in club legend’s ’embarrassing’ criticism

The nickname Marcus Rashford would have been given in the Liverpool dressing room during the era of Graeme Souness has been revealed by the Reds legend.

Rashford has come in for heavy criticism this past week after being reprimanded for partying in Belfast before reporting ill for training the following day.

Erik ten Hag left him out of the Manchester United squad for the FA Cup win over Newport before Rashford was restored to the starting line-up against Wolves, the striker scoring within five minutes of the eventual 4-3 victory.

Ten Hag considers it an “internal matter”, with the club themselves saying in a statement: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford and Man Utd might both be happier without each other

But Souness is not one to let things go, particularly not when it comes to Man Utd players.

The former Liverpool manager and player has laid in to Rashford, slamming him as the “bad apple” at the club who is “embarrassing himself” and risking his career going to waste.

‘I can’t help thinking back to the Liverpool dressing room I was a part of and what we would have had to say about a team-mate behaving like this,’ he wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

‘I assure you that we simply would not have allowed anyone to conduct himself in such a way. The other pros in our dressing room would have slaughtered him. He would have been called ‘the idiot.’ ‘The village idiot.”

Not the most creative nickname but carry on.

‘He would have been hounded. Ridiculed. Ours wasn’t a dressing room of saints but we had a night out at the right time.’

Ah, that famously non-problematic English football drinking culture of the 1970s and 1980s. There are enough stories out there of players turning up in all sorts of states for training that absolutely do not absolve Rashford of the blame he himself has accepted, but which nevertheless give important context.

Marcus Rashford during a match.

‘I believe it would have been the same response in Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United dressing room. Rashford wouldn’t have got away with this behaviour at that club in the past because the senior players would have pointed out to him that it’s not the way to act. Fergie would certainly not have tolerated it, either.’

Do you think it will ever be possible to view situations at Man Utd without putting the lens of ‘what would Sir Alex have done?!??!?!’ over it?

Souness continues to hammer Rashford, saying he is ’embarrassing himself’ and being enabled by his representatives; ‘his brothers are his agents,’ the Scot continues.

‘They ought to be looking after him and giving him the advice he really needs. If he’s not listening to them, then they should be walking away and saying, ‘I think you should get someone else to look after you.’ Because you don’t want to be part of his management when, in five or six years’ time, he looks back and finds that he has wasted it all.’

Moving slightly away from Rashford’s off-field behaviour, Souness starts on his actual performance levels not just this season, but across his entire career.

MEDIAWATCH: The real star of the Marcus Rashford saga emerges and makes everything even worse

‘While he continues to act like a 19-year-old who’s got too much money in his pocket, the jury is still out on him as a player. I pose this question: Are we seriously saying he is a ‘top player’ when he has had only one very good season after bursting onto the scene as an 18-year-old in 2016? I would strongly suggest not. I define a ‘top player’ as someone who is at it every game, with a minimum seven out of ten performance. Right now, Rashford is too much of a hit-and-miss player.’

‘Right now’, yes. He has had a poor season and no-one will pretend otherwise. But after breaking into the Man Utd first team as a teenager and playing close to non-stop for close to eight years under three permanent managers, he probably deserves a little more credit.

Through all that upheaval, he is the 12th-highest scorer, joint-24th for all-time appearances and very high in terms of providing assists for one of the biggest clubs in the sport, winning four trophies and scoring at least 20 goals in three different campaigns.

Considering he has only had ‘one very good season’, that isn’t half bad.

‘Fergie would have had Rashford out of the door by now.’

Christ.

Souness goes on to call Rashford “the bad apple” in the Man Utd dressing room – presumably rotted by Paul Pogba – before saying that ‘as a manager, I didn’t have a repeat offender of this kind’.

No, but you did give Ali Dia his Premier League debut.