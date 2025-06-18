Both Liverpool men could leave for the same club

A pair of Liverpool players have reportedly ‘said yes’ to joining a different league’s champion, as they wait on a superstar from that same club to agree to a move to Anfield.

Liverpool look likely to shed some weight from their squad this summer. There’s speculation on essentially all of the forward line bar Mohamed Salah, with Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all linked with exits.

Nunez and Chiesa, after poor seasons, could be sacrificed so that the Reds can land a huge talent: Victor Osimhen.

Reports have surfaced suggesting Liverpool want to land the striker, who seemingly has no future at Napoli and spent last season with Galatasaray, where he scored 37 goals in all competitions.

According to insider Gerardo Fasano, speaking to AreaNapoli, a move has legs as long as Osimhen agrees to it.

Fasano said: “Chiesa and Nunez have already said yes to Napoli, this is the news I can give you and it refers to the very last hours of the transfer market.

“What is missing to conclude the deal? Victor Osimhen’s yes has not yet been given. Furthermore, both Napoli and Liverpool are working on defining the details regarding the costs of the players’ registration cards.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk suggested there was progress towards a swap move between the Liverpool forwards and Osimhen. They stated the Reds were in talks over the swap, with a direct channel of communication open.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool star ‘takes action’ to ‘prevent’ Barcelona signing alternative with FSG ‘under pressure’ to sell

👉 Liverpool ‘concerned’ about Real Madrid attack for second star to join Trent Alexander-Arnold

👉 Five clubs stiffed by swap deals as Liverpool eye Osimhen exchange

There seemingly remains an obstacle, though, which is why Osimhen is yet to say yes to the Anfield outfit.

The report states that: ‘Liverpool have made contact with Osimhen’s entourage. The striker is open to a move to a Champions League club, as revealed, and the Merseyside club’s participation in the competition is an important factor.

‘The key obstacle could be the Nigerian star’s salary demands. However, if Liverpool sell Nunez and Chiesa, they would free up around £15m per year, money that could be used for Osimhen’s wages. The deal remains in early stages and is far from easy, but it is on.’

Whether or not an agreement is reached remains to be seen, but with Nunez and Chiesa willing to move on, the money could well be there for Osimhen to be signed.

Liverpool’s attacking slots could be filled to the brim with talent next season if Salah and impending signing Florian Wirtz are joined by Osimhen/

READ MORE: Liverpool: ‘Expected’ next move after Wirtz, Kerkez signings revealed as FSG ‘wait’ for one ‘deal’