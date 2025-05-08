According to reports, a Saudi Pro League club are plotting a ‘double raid’ on Liverpool to sign Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz this summer.

Liverpool have been comfortably the standout team in the Premier League this season and they clinched their 20th title with four games remaining.

Despite this, a squad refresh is expected at Liverpool this summer and the futures of several players are in doubt heading into the next transfer window.

It is being widely reported that the Reds will make changes to their attack this summer, with Mohamed Salah massively overshadowing head coach Arne Slot‘s other attackers.

READ: Mikel Arteta mid-table in Premier League manager rankings topped by staggering Slot



Nunez is arguably the most likely of Liverpool’s forwards to depart this summer and a recent report claimed an exit is ‘virtually certain’ before next season.

The Uruguay international has fallen in the Liverpool pecking order under Slot as he’s only made eight Premier League starts and has not made the most of his opportunities when he’s featured.

Diaz is in a stronger position than Nunez, but he has also been heavily linked with a potential exit over the past year.

The winger has been linked with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League clubs as it’s been suggested that the Premier League champions could cash in ahead of his contract expiry in 2027.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool make shock ‘offer’ to sign Man City legend De Bruyne ahead of Serie A giant

👉 Liverpool urged to ‘bend over’ Real Madrid with one ‘extraordinary’ demand for ‘early’ Trent deal

👉 Liverpool target ‘receptive’ £84m Real Madrid star as ‘talks to intensify’ for ex-Man City ‘key piece’

A report from Caught Offside claims Nunez and Diaz could join the same club this summer as they are being ‘eyed’ by Middle East side Al-Hilal. They are said to be keen on a ‘double raid’, which could be worth around £135m combined.

Liverpool are said to be ‘facing serious interest’ in Nunez and Diaz with Al-Hilal ‘targeting’ the two attackers.

As mentioned, Nunez’s exit is near-certain with Liverpool ‘planning to cash in’ for around 80 million euros (£68m).

The report has also revealed Liverpool’s ‘stance’ on parting ways with Diaz, which is nowhere near as certain.