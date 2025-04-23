Trent Alexander-Arnold may be staying at Liverpool after all as an ‘unexpected turn in the last few hours’ has seen the Reds make a ‘super offer’ to keep the right-back from Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk – who were out of contract at the end of the season – both renewed their deals at Liverpool earlier this month but reports have suggested Alexander-Arnold is set for Real Madrid having agreed a move to the Bernabeu.

The right-back scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Leicester to put Arne Slot’s side within three points of claiming their second Premier League title, but refused to be drawn on his future after the game.

“I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details,” he replied. “But days like today are always special. Scoring goals, playing games, winning games, winning titles – they are special moments for me and I am glad to do my part.”

Despite it now being assumed he’s set for Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes there’s been ‘an unexpected turn in the last few hours’ as Liverpool have put ‘an ambitious renewal offer on the table’.

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘not resigned’ to losing Alexander-Arnold and have made a last-gasp ‘super offer’ to keep him at the club.

The report states:

‘Liverpool is not resigned to losing him for free and has launched a “super offer” of renewal: a five-year contract valued at 93 million euros, equaling the figures offered by Real Madrid and placing Alexander-Arnold among the highest paid players of the club.’

That works out to around £310,000 per week, putting him third behind Salah (£400k) and Van Dijk (£350k) at Anfield; representing a significant increase in his current £180,000 per week wages.

Alexander-Arnold’s celebrated his winner against Leicester by taking off his shirt in front of the travelling fans, and former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster reckons “we can read into” that display of “love”.

“I’m genuinely not sure right now,” he said when asked where Alexander-Arnold’s future lies.

“I’m trying to think if that was me in that situation, and I’m taking my shirt off, and I’m looking at the crowd. It’s the way that he looks at the crowd, I think we can read into this a little bit.

“I think it has to come into it when you score a goal, you run to that crowd, and you see that love and adoration. As it stands, you’re a Liverpool legend and they love you. If you were to sign a new deal today or tomorrow, you’re in the history books of that club forever.”