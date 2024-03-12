Liverpool, Edwards ‘agree’ deal to make FSG favourite a ‘crucial figure’ alongside Prem chief

Liverpool are being linked with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

According to reports, Liverpool and Michael Edwards have reached an “agreement” over his return to Anfield ahead of next season.

Edwards has been without a club since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. He previously held various roles at Anfield but was lauded for his work as their sporting director between 2016 and 2022.

Liverpool revamp

The Premier League giants have been heavily linked with Edwards in recent weeks as they have stepped up their efforts to bring him back to Anfield.

Liverpool have been without a sporting director since Jorg Schmadtke left the club at the end of the January transfer window.

Edwards initially rejected a return to Liverpool (and has been linked with Man Utd) as he was unwilling to return as a director. Instead, it has been widely reported that FSG are expected to give him increased control in a more important role.

Liverpool are also searching for a new manager but it has been consistently reported that they will want their director situation sorted before they move for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

And now, they have their man as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday morning that an “agreement” has been reached between Liverpool and Edwards. He has also indicated that the Englishman will be joined by current Bournemouth director Richard Hughes.

Romano tweeted: “Michael Edwards has reached an agreement with FSG as he returns to Liverpool as a crucial figure to help with the new project.

“After the initial approach and new attempt revealed in the last two months, it’s now done.

“Richard Hughes will also join #LFC as part of new structure.”

More to follow…