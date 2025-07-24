Liverpool chief Edwards ‘poses problem’ in Bayern’s Diaz pursuit with Reds ‘front of queue’ for replacement

Luis Diaz could be replaced by Rodrygo in the summer.

Liverpool chief Michael Edwards and his love for ‘financial statements’ could ‘pose a problem’ for Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Luis Diaz, according to reports.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer market this summer with FSG backing Arne Slot after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

Liverpool have already spent close to £300m on Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike, with the latter joining on Wednesday.

And now they are having to deal with attempts to buy their players with Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Harvey Elliott some of the Liverpool stars attracting interest from elsewhere.

Bayern Munich have already had one bid turned down by Liverpool for Diaz but reports yesterday insisted that the Bundesliga champions were ready to test the Reds’ resolve again with the Bavarians willing to reach €80m.

Widespread reports have claimed that Diaz wants the move to Germany with the Colombia international already agreeing a contract ahead of a potential move.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: More Isak doubt, Sesko to United, Chelsea in for Arsenal, Liverpool target

But German newspaper Bild claim that Diaz’s agent ‘was in Liverpool for several days to negotiate and sound out the possibilities of a deal’ before the Reds left for Asia on Sunday.

Bild reveal a potential problem with their attempts to strike a deal for Diaz, the newspaper adds: ‘Liverpool’s football boss Michael Edwards places great importance on his financial statements. This could pose a problem for Bayern: Díaz earns very little at Liverpool. According to SPORT BILD, his net annual salary is €2.7 million.

‘Edwards knows that if Diaz leaves, he will have to be replaced by a player who demands significantly more salary. This will have an impact on the balance sheet. Therefore, the transfer fee should be correspondingly high.’

Despite that, the German publication reckons Bayern Munich are ‘very optimistic that the deal can be completed in the next 7 to 10 days’.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 Isak has not travelled with Newcastle on tour amid Liverpool ‘British transfer record bid’ link

👉 Liverpool eye ‘more affordable plan B’ after Tottenham enter race to sign Guehi from Palace

👉 Liverpool ‘encouraged’ into ‘record-breaking’ bid for Isak by three factors in ‘perfect storm’

Lewis Steele, a tursted source on Liverpool, has revealed that the Reds have “definitely lodged an interest” in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo with the Merseysiders set to be at “front of the queue”.

Steele told the Anfield Wrap: “That’s a really interesting one because it seems like he could be on his way out of Real, and I think Liverpool would be front of the queue if he does.

“The guy that I speak to in Madrid, everything he told me about the Trent [Alexander-Arnold] saga ended up being right, so I’ve no reason not to trust him. He’s said Liverpool are keen.

“There’s no direct talks yet but they’ve definitely lodged an interest with his agent. If that’s the case, then it’s gonna be an interesting one to watch, because he’s still a young and very talented player. I don’t know how much he’d cost; that’s the problem.”

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol reckons Rodrygo would be downgrade from Diaz, he said on ESPN: “I would rather have Luis Diaz.

“If I’m picking a team tomorrow, I’m picking Luis Diaz over Rodrygo. Quite honestly, Rodrygo to me has had some big moments, but I wouldn’t say he’s been the most consistent. I think Luis Diaz has been way more consistent and has big moments.”