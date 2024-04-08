Liverpool: Edwards ‘ready to sanction’ Salah exit with hope a deal will be ‘finalised sooner rather than later’

Michael Edwards is ‘ready to sanction’ the departure of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer, according to reports.

The Reds are preparing themselves for a summer of change with Jurgen Klopp confirming earlier this year that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Edwards is ready to let Salah go if he asks for Liverpool transfer

That news led to rumours that star players such as Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could follow the German out of the door at Liverpool.

When asked if Klopp’s departure will affect his future at Liverpool, Salah told Sky Sports in March: “No. It’s part of life now, that everything moves. Players have left already, very important players. The manager is also very important for the club and is leaving.

“One day I will leave the club, but no [Klopp leaving doesn’t affect my future].”

Al-Ittihad had a £150m offer rejected for Salah last summer with rumours that the Saudi Pro League club were willing to spend as much as £200m to bring the Egypt international to the Middle East.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: Arrogance, Fernandes, Elliott, title race, Allardyce, Amad

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo admitted earlier this season that he wants to see Salah move to the Middle East with rumours the Saudis hope to make him the new face of their league.

Emenalo told Sky Sports: “If Mo Salah is available, has an interest to come and everything is aligned, I would be incredibly delighted.”

And now HITC claim that the Saudi Pro League are ‘readying their initial move’ for Salah ahead of the summer ‘as they would like a deal in place before the summer transfer window opens’.

The Liverpool forward remains their ‘number one target’ in the next transfer window with Al-Ittihad still Salah’s ‘most likely destination’ in the summer.

Al-Ittihad ‘hope an agreement between all parties can be finalised sooner rather than later for the forward’ with new Liverpool footballing chief Edwards ‘already well-versed in the situation’.

Edwards is ‘ready to sanction Salah’s exit’ if Salah ‘makes it clear he is ready to make the move to the Middle East’ with Nico Williams, Pedro Neto and Florian Wirtz all named as potential replacements.

Rio Ferdinand: Mo Salah is ‘just phenomenal’ for Liverpool

Salah was recently praised by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand for getting over 25 goal involvements despite his injuries and going away with Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand commented: “But I have to say, Mo Salah.

“He has been away at the AFCON. He has been injured and has 25+ goal involvements. Most Premier League seasons with 25+ goal involvements and he sits alongside, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer, who are all on seven.

“Consistency. Mo Salah should be alongside the word consistency. What he has done with goals, assists and just sheer impact at the club is just phenomenal.”