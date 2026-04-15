Liverpool: Injury experts gives catastrophic Ekitike update as Slot admits ‘it didn’t look good’

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike could be out for as many as nine months with a potential Achilles injury, according to two injury experts.

The Reds were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final as they were knocked out 4-0 on aggregate by the French side.

Liverpool will now be concentrating on securing a top-five finish in the Premier League with that now their sole focus after the defeat to PSG has confirmed their season will end trophyless.

Another blow came in the form of an injury to France international Ekitike with the Liverpool striker collapsing to the floor in the middle of the first half with no-one near him.

Ekitike looked in a lot of pain and was eventually stretchered off the pitch before being replaced by Mohamed Salah, who will be leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

A sports scientist and Doctor of Physical Therapy, Dr Rajpal Brar, has provided a worrying update on Ekitike if it does prove to be an Achilles injury.

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He posted on X: ‘Unfortunately, Ekitike’s injury looks like the prototypical Achilles rupture push-off mechanism (see pic). Looking at 7-9 month return to sport for elite footballers; longer return to pre-injury levels.’

Another account on X called Physio Scout, who is a football injury expert, gave a similar potential prognosis.

The account wrote: ‘Hugo Ekitike had to be stretchered off in Liverpool vs. PSG with an Achilles injury. Typical non-contact push-off mechanism during acceleration usually points towards an Achilles rupture. Ekitike was also seen palpating his Achilles/calf complex after the incident. Expected Recovery Time: 7-9 months+ Scans will be necessary to determine the extent of the injury. However, this one doesn’t look good.’

Giving an update on Ekitike after the match, Slot told reporters: “He’s not good. We could all see that it didn’t look good. He went home in the second half, so I haven’t seen him yet.

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“Losing a game is hard, but again losing a player is something we’ve had many times this season. It’s very hard for him at this time of the season.”

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock added on BBC Radio Five Live: “There was nobody around Hugo Ekitike, and he has damaged his ankle. He is pointing towards his Achilles, which is a real concern. He got back up, and he just collapsed to the floor. Marquinhos had hold of his hand, and he is in agony.”

Speaking about the match against PSG, Slot added: “Many things happened and we don’t have to forget that. The game today meant a lot of things because against PSG, who are a bit better than last season, to make a performance like that we have to build from that and realise how good we can be.

“It is the minimum standard for Liverpool to play Champions League. We have six games left, and we have to give all in those six games.”