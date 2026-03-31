Liverpool star ‘surges’ up Real Madrid targets list with Erling Haaland also in the frame

Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool summer signing Hugo Ekitike is already attracting interest from Real Madrid as they look to sign a new striker, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m on new signings in the summer transfer window with Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz among the big-name signings.

Many of their new additions have struggled to make themselves at home at Anfield but Ekitike hit the ground running at Anfield after his £79m move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The France international has contributed 18 goals and five assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, with 32 of those coming in Arne Slot’s starting XI.

His form is now earning the attention of other big clubs around Europe with our friends at TEAMtalk claiming that Ekitike ‘has surged onto Real Madrid’s radar’ ahead of the summer.

The Liverpool striker ‘has climbed sharply up their internal rankings in recent months’ after stepping up in Isak’s absence in recent months.

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TEAMtalk adds: ‘Sources indicate that Real Madrid now view Ekitike as one of the most promising young forwards in world football, with his profile fitting their long-term succession planning in attack.’

Despite their obvious interest in the Liverpool forward, it is understood that Real Madrid will not pursue a move in the immediate future but he is on a shortlist with Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland ‘as part of the club’s forward planning beyond 2026’.

When asked recently whether he would take Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres over Ekitike, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney said: “No.

“Ekitike and [Granit] Xhaka at Sunderland have probably been the two best signings in the Premier League. I really enjoy watching Ekitike play.

“His second goal [against Newcastle] in particular was brilliant, it reminds me of Romario. A little toe-poke goal but it’s instinctive.

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“He is the type of player I like to watch. He’s not a number nine, he’s not a number 10. He drifts out wide, he gets on the ball, brings players into the game and he can score goals.

“So he’s got a bit of everything really.”

The Man Utd legend added on The Wayne Rooney show: “I really enjoy watching those type of players [like Ekitike]. He’s got that arrogance and confidence.

“If you look at Sesko for instance, he looks like he needs a bit of guidance and a bit of help when he’s on the pitch.

“I know he scored the winner today thankfully but he looks like he needs a bit of guidance whereas Hugo Ekitike it looks like you can just put him on the pitch.

“He’s got that swagger about him which I think you need to be at that top-level.”