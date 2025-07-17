Ekitike reveals transfer preference as Liverpool tell Frankfurt they will ‘pay more than Newcastle’

Liverpool have told Eintracht Frankfurt that they will ‘pay more’ for Hugo Ekitike than Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Reds and the Magpies are both looking to sign a new centre-forward this summer with Ekitike climbing to the top of both their lists in recent weeks.

Liverpool are looking to sign a replacement for Darwin Nunez with the Uruguay international expected to leave Anfield in the summer and Napoli are keen.

While Newcastle are looking to fill the hole left by Callum Wilson, who departed on a free transfer this summer, it would also give Eddie Howe the possibility of playing two up top.

Liverpool have been in contact to buy Alexander Isak from Newcastle this summer with the Reds set to go for Ekitike instead if they can’t land the Sweden international.

The Magpies have made it clear that Isak is not for sale and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that Liverpool are now ‘advancing’ for Ekitike.

Romano wrote on X on Thursday morning: ‘Reports on Hugo Ekitike deal advancing yesterday with Newcastle are not confirmed at this stage. Newcastle last bid was rejected on Monday by Eintracht and no new proposal has been sent by then. No advances… and Liverpool, on it. More follows.’

Before later adding: ‘Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club to club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance… …Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.’

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Liverpool have told Frankfurt that they ‘are prepared to pay more than Newcastle’ for Ekitike, while the ‘feeling’ is that the France international wants to sign for the Reds over Newcastle.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have verbally indicated to Eintracht that they are ready to bid for Hugo #Ekitike and have made it clear to Frankfurt that they are prepared to pay more than Newcastle, as reported yesterday.

‘As of this morning, there has still been no written offer from #LFC. However, there are new talks taking place today. Newcastle could not progress in negotiations with Eintracht yesterday. Eintracht feeling that Ekitike would like to join Liverpool.’

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has revealed his thoughts on the Reds’ pursuit of a new striker with Isak the “perfect addition”.

Aldridge told BetBrain: “Liverpool have some thinking to do in regard to the centre forward position. If the club are going to replace Darwin Nunez, who are they going to bring in? Will Florian Wirtz play as a false nine? For me, Alexander Isak is the player on everyone’s mind and would be the perfect addition up front.

“He’d be a superb signing, but I can’t see Newcastle letting him go, and if they did, it would be for a huge fee. I don’t know what the club’s plans are, but they need to get something sorted before the start of the season.

“Liverpool also can’t allow Luiz Diaz’ contract to run down and him leave for free – ‘no player is bigger than the club’ as they say. There’s so much happening at Liverpool right now; they don’t need another saga with a player’s contract – we all saw what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold. If it was down to me, I’d give Diaz a new contract – I want him to stay.”