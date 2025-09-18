Liverpool told new signing ‘would have joined Newcastle’ if he’d known about Isak

Hugo Ekitike would have joined Newcastle United over Liverpool if he’d known that Alexander Isak was joining the Reds, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

The France international signed for Liverpool in the summer transfer window from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69m in one of the biggest deals of the market.

Ekitike signed when a deal for Isak had looked more and more unlikely but Liverpool got encouragement on deadline day and swooped for the Newcastle striker.

Isak cost Liverpool an initial £125m, which could rise to £130m, and will likely start most matches ahead of Ekitike, who was benched in a 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

When asked if Ekitike would have moved to Anfield if he’d known Liverpool would sign Isak, Laurens said on BBC Radio Five Live: “I really don’t think so, no. He signed after a first approach from Liverpool to Newcastle for Isak, when they closed the door.”

Laurens added: “That was before Isak went on strike and stopped training with them and then Liverpool reverted to Ekitike, who was on his way to Newcastle because he was supposed to be the replacement, or to play together if nobody came for Isak.

“We knew that as soon as Isak was fit that the one to be dropped was Ekitike. It was just very clear. Can they play together? Of course they can. You could play Ekitike from the start but off the left, but that’s not really his position.

“It was just one of Ekitike and Isak [in the team] and it was never going to be Ekitike over Isak if Isak was fit.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot took Isak – who has had no pre-season – off for Ekitike on 58 minutes and the Dutchman was pleased with how the Sweden international performed.

Slot said: “I was positively surprised by how fit he was during that 60 minutes but that maybe, probably, tells you that it might be a difference to sign a 20-year-old from a different league or a 25- or 26-year-old that is used to playing in this league.

“Although he only trained for two weeks, he has so many games under his belt that he is probably more able to be ready for 60.

“But I was positively surprised how fit he was, I wasn’t surprised by his quality because that’s what we all know. You don’t have to be a manager to recognise how much quality he has.

“But it’s always nice to see if a player starts the way he starts, like Hugo Ekitike [who] started the same as he did. Yeah, a good start, only 60 minutes and now we have to build him up from here. But I can tell you he is not going to play 90 again on Saturday.”