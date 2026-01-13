According to reports, Spurs star Micky van de Ven has decided that he wants to join Liverpool, while Fabrizio Romano has an update on Marc Guehi.

Despite spending over £400m on signings last summer, Liverpool are still short in certain positions and they are likely to invest heavily in the coming months.

The Reds are likely to address their centre-back department because Ibrahima Konate’s future remains in doubt as he is in the final year of his contract, while they need to identify a long-term replacement for captain Virgil van Dijk.

Guehi remains an option after Liverpool missed out on the England international in the summer, but they are also linked with several potential alternatives.

This includes Van de Ven, who was heavily linked with Liverpool and was expected to move to Anfield before he joined Tottenham Hotspur for around £43m in 2023.

The Dutchman has had his injury issues in recent years, but he has been a shining light for Spurs and he has arguably outgrown the Premier League strugglers.

Van de Ven appears to think this because a report last week claimed he ‘wants to leave’ Spurs this year and a move to Liverpool is a possibility.

Now, a transfer insider on X has claimed that ‘elite superstar’ Van de Ven is ‘desperate to sign for Liverpool’, with the Reds chosen as his ‘dream destination’.

Liverpool may not stop there as it is certainly conceivable that they sign two centre-backs in the summer given their issues in this department.

Therefore, Guehi is not out of the equation and Romano has revealed the centre-back’s “real intention” regarding a transfer.

“I can tell you: The real intention of the player has always been to move in the summer on a free transfer,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Liverpool are really pushing. Arsenal are calling because Arteta is a big fan. With these two clubs insisting, Bayern also having some meetings for Guehi, but Upamecano is expected to sign a new contract.

“Then Manchester City have been clear; they will try, they want to make an important proposal, and they want to go strong for Marc Guehi in this January window.

“So, Man City will try also next week. If the player accepts, Manchester City are prepared to make an agreement with Crystal Palace – they don’t see any problems with that.

“But, it’s on the player, and his plan has always been to move in the summer on a free.”