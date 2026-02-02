The ‘expected’ outcome for Aston Villa loanee Harvey Elliott has been revealed, while another Villans player is reportedly set for a ‘new move’.

Elliott was tipped to be one of the signings of the season in the Premier League, but his move to Aston Villa has not worked out for anyone involved.

After being one of the best players at last summer’s U21 European Championships, the talented midfielder left Liverpool to join Aston Villa on loan with a buy option worth around £35m.

The Englishman was only a bit-part player for Liverpool last season as head coach Arne Slot did not favour him, but he is clearly an immensely talented footballer, and Aston Villa felt like the right club for him to flourish.

However, Elliott quickly became out of favour under head coach Unai Emery and has barely featured for Aston Villa this season.

When he joined Aston Villa, a permanent move felt pretty certain as his buy clause would be triggered once he made ten appearances, but he is currently only sitting on seven outings.

Therefore, it has been suggested that his loan could be terminated, but he has limited options as he is not permitted to play for another European club this season, as he has already featured for Aston Villa and Liverpool.

This has likely contributed to Elliott being likely to stick it out at Villa until the summer, with BBC Sport reporting that he is ‘expected to stay’ for the remainder of this campaign.

Aston Villa outcast Samuel Iling-Junior is getting an ‘imminent new move’, though.

The former Juventus winger has spent the first half of this season on loan at Championship side West Brom, but Football Insider are reporting that this deal is about to be ‘terminated’ so he can return to Serie A and join Pisa.

The report claims: ‘The winger has played 24 games in the Championship this term, but he is now set to return to Serie A for another loan spell, with Villa preparing to pull the plug on the 22-year-old’s stint at The Hawthorns. Iling-Junior has struggled to find consistency amid all the turnover at West Brom this season, and it is clear that his parent club are not satisfied with the situation regarding his loan spell.

‘Aston Villa are set to bring that stint to a close on deadline day, with a move to Pisa already in the offing for the wideman. A return to Italy now looks increasingly likely for him in the final hours of the winter window.’

