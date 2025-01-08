Daily Star writers continue their bafflingly self-defeating journey towards oblivion with their latest dystopian AI wheeze about Elon Musk buying Liverpool, while the Mirror just make up some quotes and the Sun take liberties with the word ‘star’. Pretty standard Mediawatch all round, then.

Grok of sh*t

There’s little doubt that the increasing prevalence of AI slop is hastening the drawn-out demise of actual journalism in the digital age. Mediawatch is painfully aware of its own mortality here.

There probably isn’t much that can be done to stop the tide, but Mediawatch still can’t fully understand why the Daily Star’s writers in particular are so eagerly hurling themselves off the cliff by giving AI guff a massive leg up at every opportunity.

They have previously caught Mediawatch’s eye with a bizarre piece of Erik Ten Hag/Jurgen Klopp/Red Bull fanfic manufactured entirely from made-up quotes from what they laughably referred to as a supercomputer but was in fact just some poor sod asking ChatGPT questions and copy-pasting its answers and pretending this was the job they’d always wanted.

This latest effort is even worse in imagining how wonderful the world might be were Twitter sh*tposter-in-chief and Donald Trump’s current best mate Elon Musk to realise his apparent ambition of buying Liverpool.

We only know he wants to buy Liverpool because his increasingly attention-hungry dad has told everyone in an interview that also contained the memorable line ‘we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles’. So what have the Star done with it? This is what they’ve done with it.

But what if, and that’s a big if, Musk put his money where his mouth was and purchased the famous old club? Daily Star Sport has asked the man himself – well sort of – about what would happen if the billionaire became the latest Premier League owner.

That ‘well sort of’ has set all manner of alarms and sirens going off in Mediawatch HQ. You ever known a siren to be good? No, it’s not. It’s a bad siren.

How have they ‘sort of’ asked ‘the man himself’? By asking his immensely wonky and unreliable AI tool Grok. The whole idea of Grok is itself pitiful given its primary purpose is to explain Twitter jokes to people who didn’t understand them which makes it one of the most Elon Musk things ever.

But it also has a ChatGPT-esque function and to widespread shock and horror it has served up responses to the idea of Musk running Liverpool that not only contain all of AI’s trademark bland corporate deadness but also suggest he’d be really, really excellent at it. Probably very nearly as good at running Liverpool as he is at doing hilarious memes.

“Musk is known for his significant investments in technology and infrastructure,” It said. “He might focus on enhancing Anfield Stadium with cutting-edge technology, potentially making it one of the most advanced football venues in the world. “There’s speculation about Tesla becoming a main sponsor, which would align with his business interests and could also mean integrating innovative tech solutions into the club’s operations, from training facilities to fan experiences.”

I’m sorry, Grok, that sounds like management speak. You hate that.

However, top of Musk’s to-do list would be the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. It adds that his track record of current companies “suggests he might prioritise securing long-term commitments”. That being said, Musk’s “direct involvement might lead to unique contract negotiations or investment in new talent, possibly using his global network to scout or attract high-profile players”. The biggest change could come down to Liverpool’s fan engagement; Musk could use his platform and “experience with social media, particularly through X, to increase Liverpool’s digital presence, using innovative marketing strategies to engage fans globally”.

That still sounds like management speak.

But what do the Star themselves make of this made-up guff about made-up guff?

It’s all very impressive.

Is it, though?

Leaky poo

Regular readers will know Mediawatch has looked on with a growing fascination as the showing of ‘true colours’ enjoyed a meteoric rise to become a Reach headline staple along with fellow upstarts ‘spoke volumes’ and ‘subtle hint’.

But we’re tremendously excited today to announce a new leap forward in true-colour showing. For thanks to the Daily Express we now all live in a world where true colours can not only show but also leak, like a red sock in a white wash or something much more unpleasant.

Man Utd player was ‘visibly happy’ on day of Erik ten Hag sack as true colours leak

There’s something about this that makes us deeply uneasy. Maybe it’s that ‘leak’ feels too much like it already has a specific tabloid headline purpose for the revealing of knowledge at least one party wished to remain concealed. Or perhaps ‘leak’ is just one of those words like ‘moist’ that has bad vibes.

While we’re here, we might as well do the whole paint-by-numbers dot-to-dot rigmarole of pointing out it’s also bollocks.

The Express’ headline comes from a throwaway line at the very end of an MEN piece about Manuel Ugarte (for it is he) that contains the shock, horror revelation that a player who had previously enjoyed success playing under Ruben Amorim was pleased that his new current club was poised to appoint Ruben Amorim. Nothing to do with Ten Hag colour-leakage at all.

Me, myself and I

Another recent journalistic-tradition-bucking trend has been the proliferation of first-person pronouns in not just copy but actual headlines. ‘I watched these idiots do this thing and spotted whatever’ and so forth.

It’s always seemed weird to Mediawatch, but ultimately pretty harmless given its previous restriction to use in what were at least first-person opinion pieces or reviews or analysis. Makes the writer instantly sound about five years old, but there are worse nonsenses out there.

But of course it was never going to stop there, was it? If getting ‘I’ into a headline is a clicks winner then it was only a matter of time before it started being used to mangle quotes from players to create that all-important curiosity gap or, worse still, quotes simply being made up altogether.

The former feels like it might just about be acceptable in an interview feature or a news story that does at least feature extensive quotes from the person involved. But the latter in a story that contains not one direct first-person quote from the player? We’re calling shenanigans.

And that takes us to the Mirror, because it is nearly always the Mirror.

‘Man Utd signed Rasmus Hojlund instead of me – now I could finally join them’

That is the full online headline this morning attempting to breathe new life into a two-day-old Randal Kolo Muani rumour despite being in possession of absolutely no new information or importantly any kind of quote at all from anyone.

And there is no tricksy attempt to make this technically correct as with so much other Reach headline housery. It’s presented as a straightforward direct first-person quote from Kolo Muani, and it isn’t. Mediawatch doesn’t think it’s being oversensitive in suggesting this isn’t really okay, and nor is freedom to just make up quotes and put them in headlines a road down which anyone should want to tread.

He’s just Ken

The things Mediawatch clicks on so you don’t have to. Like this from The Sun, for instance:

IN THE MUD: Banned Chelsea star Mudryk ‘dumped by Russian model’ as she ‘jets off on romantic getaway with ex-Premier League star’

Impossible, isn’t it? No matter how little interest you might have in any of the rest of that information, there is simply no way you can walk away without finding out just how egregiously the words ‘ex-Premier League star’ have been misused here.

It’s… Weston McKennie. For fu… Weston McKennie. Half a season on loan at Leeds which ended in relegation after he suffered 12 defeats in 19 games, contributing no goals, and one assist in a 3-1 defeat at West Ham. An absolute Barclaysman.