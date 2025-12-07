There will reportedly be an ’emergency meeting’ at Liverpool today as they discuss Arne Slot’s future following the 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

Slot is under severe pressure as Liverpool. They have only won four of their last 15 matches in all competitions and have suffered nine defeats.

The Reds reached a new low last week as they deservedly lost 4-1 to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stages. Since then, they have only picked up five points from games against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United.

The manner of Liverpool’s performances in these games have been equally concerning, with Slot’s side giving up the lead twice to draw at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Slot recently made the big and justified call to drop Mohamed Salah from his starting XI, and he has been an unused substitute in two of Liverpool’s previous three matches.

This has clearly angered Salah, who remarkably hit out at Slot following the stalemate against Leeds United.

READ: Liverpool ’emergency meeting’ set but questions mount for Slot ahead of sack decision



Salah said: “I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they kept the promise.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me that someone doesn’t want me at the club.”

Now, Slot is among the firm favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and a report from an insider on Twitter with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claimed on Saturday night that there will be an ’emergency meeting’ at Liverpool on Sunday.

They also claimed that Salah has ‘not’ asked to leave, while club legend Steven Gerrard is ‘ready to step in’ as interim manager.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Salah names Carragher in furious attack on Liverpool, Slot after being ‘thrown under the bus’

👉 No Salah, Gakpo in the Liverpool XI to be picked by Glasner if he replaces Slot this season

👉 Do ‘last big contracts’ kill all motivation for big-name footballers?



They said on X: Exclusive: @MoSalah has not asked to leave. Emergency meeting tomorrow. @LFC could make statement after tonight’s events.

‘Slot not involved in Salah saga. Edwards & Hughes want to maximise the sale of Salah. Gerrard ready to step in as temporary manager.’

They added: ‘John Heitinga is also on the shortlist alongside Steven Gerrard to become interim manager of @LFC if Arne Slot is sacked.’

Interestingly, Liverpool reporter James Wathland has indicated that captain Virgil van Dijk and other players have sided with Salah regarding Slot.

He revealed on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: #LFC. The captain Virgil van Dijk and other key figures in the dressing room are on Mo Salah’s side. They want Arne Slot sacked.’