Liverpool ‘in the market’ as emphatic green light emerges over £90m double January deal

Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Liverpool can “absolutely” sign both Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in January, according to reports.

The Reds started the season in perfect form with five wins from five in the Premier League to see them take an early lead in the title race.

But it has all gone downhill since then with Liverpool losing five of their last six Premier League fixtures as they’ve plummeted to eighth in the table.

Liverpool are now eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal despite a record summer spend of over £400m on players such as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

One player they didn’t get over the line was Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi with the Eagles pulling out of a deal while the England international was undergoing a medical on deadline day.

Liverpool have been linked with reignited their interest in Guehi over the winter with rumours that it will cost around £25m to get a deal done in January.

Bournemouth winger Semenyo has emerged as a big target ahead of January too with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing earlier this week that the Ghana international has a £65m release clause in his contract.

And now Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam has claimed that Liverpool can “absolutely” sign both Guehi and Semenyo in the January transfer window.

McAdam told ‘Inside Liverpool’: “They have certainly got the opportunity to spend.

“Liverpool are one of those sides who use data to recruit players. It’s the way they’ve always operated. If they are right for the football club, the market value is correct and he will improve the team, will they sign them? Absolutely.

“They’re in the market for players. They want to recruit. They wanted to sign Marc Guehi in the summer on Deadline Day, it didn’t go through. Are they still in the market for a defensive-minded player? Absolutely. Will that be executed in January? Absolutely.

“Talking about Guehi, he’s going into the last six months of his contract. He can sign a pre-contract agreement with a team outside of the Premier League in January. Or he can wait until the summer where he can look for a better signing-on fee, higher wages and he will have the pick of the best sides in Europe.

“Antoine Semenyo is another player who Liverpool admire. We know that Man City, Spurs and other big clubs in Europe are admirers – who has a release clause. It will be one to watch. Are they looking for a player out wide? Absolutely.”