Real Madrid are reportedly yet to make a ‘formal offer’ to Liverpool as they look to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold’s services for the Club World Cup.

Last week, Alexander-Arnold announced he would be leaving Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season.

The Liverpool right-back is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent this summer and he has been heavily linked with several elite clubs over the past year.

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona have been linked, but Real Madrid have always been his most likely destination and it’s only a matter of time before this transfer is completed.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract status means Real Madrid won’t need to spend a huge transfer fee to sign him from Liverpool, but they could have to pay to land him in time for next month’s Club World Cup.

READ: Ten biggest transfer window spends ever as Liverpool and Arsenal prepare to splurge



The England international’s contract does not expire until June 30, but the Club World Cup starts on June 15 and runs until July 13, with it widely reported that Real Madrid are keen on an ‘early release’ so he can feature at the tournament.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool are ‘fully expected’ to reach an agreement with Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold, with a ‘token fee’ mooted.

Despite this, a new report from Sky Sports claims Real Madrid are ‘yet to make a formal offer’, even though it’s ‘a week after contacting Liverpool to ask about the right-back playing for them in the Club World Cup next month’.

During this ‘call’, the two clubs ‘discussed an early release’ but an ‘offer’ was not submitted.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool in ‘advanced talks’ with TAA replacement as Chiesa may finally be of use in bid for £50m forward

👉 One ‘appalled’ Liverpool fan gives up on club over ‘traitor’ Trent boos

👉 Liverpool ‘snub’ two stars amid ‘new concerns’ as club chiefs pick out three ‘priority signings’

Journalist Kaveh Solhekol has also revealed three important details relating to the Club World Cup’s prize money, Real Madrid’s negotiating tactic and the possibility of Alexander-Arnold joining mid-tournament.

He explained: “If you get to the latter stages of the Club World Cup and even win it, you’re going to probably make an extra £100m. And in this era of financial fair play, PSR, that is really important.

“So, Liverpool can turn around and say, ‘Look, you’ve got to make us an offer’. I think what Real Madrid would say is, your season ends at the end of May, you’re going to be paying him in June for doing nothing. If you allow him to come to us, you will be saving the wages you would be paying. Maybe that is Real Madrid’s line of attack when it comes to dealing with Liverpool.

“The other point to make is, even if he’s not released in time to play in the early stages of the Club World Cup, because Real Madrid have got three group games between June 18 and June 27, he could join mid-tournament to play in the knockout stages.

“FIFA have been very, very clever, they have introduced this mid-tournament registration period. So, during the tournament, after the group stages, you can add players to your squad.

“And by then, Trent Alexander-Arnold on the 30th would be a free agent, so they could sign him up and then ring FIFA and say, can you add him to our squad list for the Club World Cup as well?”