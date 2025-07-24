There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing around Alexander Isak which is ‘encouraging’ Liverpool to table a ‘British record transfer bid’ despite securing the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds confirmed the Frenchman’s signing for £69m plus £10m in add-ons on Wednesday, which means they’re now the biggest summer spenders of the summer and have the top two most-expensive signings.

Ekitike was reportedly ‘disappointed’ not to move to Chelsea earlier in the window before turning down both Newcastle and Al Hilal in favour of Liverpool to become the Reds’ sixth summer signing of the window after Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

Liverpool are said to have made first contact with Newcastle over a potential move for Isak on the same day they opened talks with Ekitike over his move to Anfield, and although the Magpies insisted their prized asset is not for sale, reports have suggested the Premier League champions remain keen on the Sweden international.

And transfer expert Ben Jacobs claims three factors in a “perfect storm” could yet see an “encouraged” Liverpool table a mammoth bid for the 25-year-old.

The journalist said on the Latte Firm: “If you add up Eddie Howe pre-match saying that Isak was simply rested to ease him into pre-season, and Eddie Howe post-match saying that he wasn’t involved due to speculation, then the fact there’s a photograph of Isak training alone – whether or not Newcastle’s position is genuine or not – it’s a perfect storm. Absolutely.

“So, suitors will feel a little bit encouraged, like if they bid, there might be a way of turning the player’s head. And if Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz leave Liverpool, there’s still a chance that they place that British transfer record bid.

“And I know people won’t like to hear that if you’re Arsenal fans, but there is still a chance. And if there doesn’t materialise an exit now, keep an eye on January or next summer because I don’t think this Liverpool and Isak story is over.”

All eyes will be on the Newcastle plane set to jet off to Singapore on Thursday before facing Premier League rivals Arsenal at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday, July 27.

Will he be on the plane? Eddie Howe has no doubt.

When asked if he expects Isak to travel with the squad to Asia, Howe said: “Yes, absolutely, yes.

“I think it’s difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player [staying]. I’d never sit here and do that because it’s football and you never know what could happen. All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle.

“He loves the players that he plays with, the staff, the team. I’ve never had any issue with him other than really enjoying seeing his talent and seeing him express himself. Certainly, I’m confident that he’s going to be here at the start of the season.”