Liverpool given ‘encouragement’ in Gordon pursuit amid ‘strong feeling’ he ‘get his wish’ to leave Newcastle

Liverpoool have been given encouragement that they can land Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer, according to reports.

The Reds made an enquiry for the England international before June 30 as Liverpool hoped to take advantage of the Magpies’ potential need to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It is understood that their interested never materialised into an official offer and Daily Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards made it clear that Newcastle didn’t offer the player to Liverpool.

Edwards responded to a fan on X earlier this month after it was suggested Newcastle had ‘touted’ Gordon to their Premier League rivals, he said: ‘He wasn’t offered to Liverpool. There was a conversation as Liverpool were interested and Newcastle were in a mess with PSR.

‘No bid was made and obvious from those conversations that Liverpool wouldn’t meet valuation. Gordon’s head is in a mess as he thought he had chance to join boyhood club.’

Edwards admitted though that the Newcastle winger’s head was ‘in a mess’ after being denied his ‘dream move’ to his boyhood club.

Last week, journalist Kevin Palmer insisted that there is now a ‘strong feeling’ that Gordon ‘will get his wish’ over the summer transfer window and join Liverpool.

Palmer wrote on X: ‘After all the hype of recent weeks, there is a strong feeling that Anthony Gordon will get his wish and join Liverpool this summer #LFC.’

And now the Sunday World has claimed that Liverpool ‘have been encouraged to step up their interest’ in Gordon ‘even though Newcastle are reluctant to consider a sale’.

The report adds: ‘Former Everton midfielder Gordon idolised Reds legend Steven Gerrard when he was growing up in the city and Liverpool chiefs have been given encouragement that the player is keen to join the relatively small group of players to have played for both of Merseyside’s football giants.’

Ahead of bringing Gordon back into their pre-season programme, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said earlier this month: “I’d welcome Anthony back with three arms if I had them. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing.

“We’ve had no conversations over the summer where it has been fractious or negative. He’s always been the Anthony Gordon who has given absolutely everything to Newcastle and I want to make that clear to all our supporters.

“Anthony needs a bit of a break but by the time he comes back, he’ll be ready to go. He’s such an important player for us. We didn’t want to lose anybody.

“Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions but in those last few weeks it was very, very difficult.”

Liverpool legend John Barnes reckons Gordon would be a great signing for the Reds this summer and is “a player that even Jurgen Klopp would have liked”.

Barnes said recently: “We like local players and he’s not only English but he’s a Scouser. He’s got energy and lots of pace, he’s very dynamic and he’s a player that even Jurgen Klopp would have liked.

“If Arne Slot is looking at Gordon as an option he would be great at Liverpool. The interest in Gordon is leading me to believe Liverpool are going to be a very intense, driven and high pressing team.”