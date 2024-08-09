Liverpool ‘enquiry’ for £100m Newcastle star could lead to ‘late-window drama’ after Zubimendi snub

Liverpool could turn to Bruno Guimaraes if they fail to sign Martin Zubimendi.

Some ‘late-window drama’ could see Bruno Guimaraes swap Newcastle for Liverpool, who are struggling to persuade Martin Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad.

The Reds are yet to make a signing in new manager Arne Slot’s first transfer window at the helm, but reports this week have suggested they’re close to agreeing a deal for Zubimendi.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed on Wednesday that Real Sociedad ‘expect’ Zubimendi to move to Liverpool, adding that ‘if Zubimendi asks to leave Real Sociedad, the club will grant his wish’.

But Sociedad haven’t given up hope of keeping Zubimendi though, with a report from The Times’ Paul Joyce on Thursday afternoon claiming they are ‘trying to convince the midfielder to reject’ Liverpool.

The report explained:

‘Real Sociedad have launched a charm offensive to keep the Liverpool target Martín Zubimendi at the La Liga club. ‘The 25-year-old Spain midfielder, who has a £51 million release clause, emerged on Wednesday as the top-choice transfer target for the Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot. ‘Zubimendi has previously rejected advances from clubs and Sociedad are hoping the Basque-born player will remain at his boyhood club despite the lure of the Premier League and Champions League football. ‘Sociedad have already seen the defender Robin Le Normand leave this summer in a £30 million deal to join Atletico Madrid and are aware of Arsenal’s interest in Mikel Merino.’

And according to Spanish journalist Mikel Recalde, there is still a good chance he stays put with the La Liga outfit.

He reports that the move for Zubimendi is ‘awash in doubt’ as the midfielder is ‘full of doubts’ over leaving Sociedad for Liverpool.

He has ‘not yet’ given his final decision to Slot’s side, but it’s said his current mindset leaves just a ‘small chance for hope’.

With the clock ticking down on the summer window, the Reds are now ‘impatiently awaiting’ the decision of Zubimendi, according to Recalde.

Given the midfielder said no to Arsenal in January, and has only ever played for Sociedad, it would not be a huge surprise to see him stay put this summer.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Survival, quadruples, completing trophy sets – a 24/25 season target for every Premier League club

👉Anthony Gordon, Liverpool, Newcastle and the lowest of all the low points

👉 Liverpool’s last 10 first summer signings ranked: Salah 1st, £53m midfielder rock bottom

It would mean the Reds would have to go back to the drawing board, and GIVEMESPORT has outlined some alternative options, including Atalanta midfielder Emerson, who is also on Manchester United’s radar as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte.

But the report also claims associated of Newcastle star Guimaraes aren’t ruling out some ‘late-window drama’ after Liverpool ‘made an enquiry’ for the Brazilian.