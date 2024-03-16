Ex-Liverpool defender predicts ‘really big’ 5-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Man Utd

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique reckons Jurgen Klopp’s side will beat Man Utd 5-0 on Sunday when the two sides meet in the FA Cup.

Klopp’s men travel to Old Trafford to face the Red Devils in their FA Cup quarter-final in a match which appears crucial to Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd.

Enrique: I’m going with 5-0 to Liverpool

The Red Devils did beat Everton last time out but their performances and results have reportedly seen new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe consider replacements ahead of the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are going well in the Premier League and Europa League, despite a several injuries to key players, and Enrique is predicting a “big result” for the Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique said: “Obviously when I was at Liverpool I didn’t get to experience them being this superior to Manchester United – it was more of a 50/50 when I played and sometimes United were the better team. This is still a difficult game for Liverpool, but I really think they are going to win.

“Manchester United are actually playing worse at Old Trafford than when they play away from home – it’s not the same as it used to be when I was playing. I’d love Liverpool to pick up a really big win here – I’m going to go with 5-0 to them.

“They’re scoring so many goals at the moment and their attack is as good as it’s been all season. I’d love a big result like that – firstly for Liverpool but also for Jurgen Klopp.”

Paul Merson: Man Utd fans have to be patient this weekend

Arsenal legend Paul Merson also expects Liverpool to beat Man Utd, especially if Klopp is able to call upon his full-strength starting XI ahead of the fixture.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “If Jurgen Klopp fields a full-strength XI, there’s absolutely only one winner here.

“If you’re a Manchester United fan this weekend, you have to be patient. There’s every chance Erik ten Hag puts ten men behind the ball at home against Liverpool – which kind of shows how badly the Red Devils have fallen in recent years. It’s not going to be a nice watch for them.

“Wataru Endo is a player I’ve been really impressed by, what a signing he’s been! Very rarely does Klopp get it wrong with transfers, I can’t recall looking at one of their signings over the years and saying ‘damn, he was a major waste of money’, which is a huge compliment to everyone who works behind the scenes.

“The likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have also been absolutely different class. Liverpool have good professionals at the club, making it a great environment for these young players to come into the team and flourish. Man Utd 1-3 Liverpool.”