Liverpool enter ‘advanced talks’ for record-breaking midfield signing

Adam Wharton has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign their direct replacement for Curtis Jones and the deal will set a new transfer record, according to reports.

Jones is the last Scouser left in Liverpool’s first team, though even that might not prevent his summer exit from Anfield.

The midfielder has grown increasingly dissatisfied with his lack of opportunities in his preferred position this season.

While he has featured regularly across the campaign, most of his appearances have been from the bench and when he does start, it’s often out of position at right-back.

Jones only has one year left on his deal and talks over a new contract have stalled. As such, numerous sources including Fabrizio Romano have confirmed a summer exit is now a distinct possibility.

Reporting on X; Romano wrote: “Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool in the summer as talks over new deal have been stalling for months.

“Inter have been interested since January and remain keen, depending on price tag. Premier League clubs also involved.”

Aston Villa and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs to have shown interest in the 25-year-old so far.

And if a sale is sanctioned, trusted reporter, Matteo Morreto, states Liverpool will sign Adam Wharton as his replacement.

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Reporting for Marca, Morreto – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – stated Liverpool are ‘in advanced talks for young Adam Wharton, pre-empting Real Madrid’s earlier interest.’

As mentioned, Real Madrid have taken a liking to the Crystal Palace and England ace too, but it’s Liverpool who’ve bitten the bullet and ramped up a deal.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news of Liverpool lining up a move for Wharton back on April 17.

Transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Wharton is open to changing clubs, while Palace won’t stand in his way if their valuation is met.

On that front, Palace’s asking price is believed to be £70m.

A sale at that price point would set a new club record at Selhurst Park, with Wharton’s £70m move narrowly surpassing Eberechi Eze’s £68m switch to Arsenal as Palace’s biggest ever transfer.

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