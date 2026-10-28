Liverpool enter bidding war for Van Dijk replacement with captain on course to leave

Liverpool have entered the bidding to sign Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch as a replacement for Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

The Reds have only lost once in all competitions this season with their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City the main blemish on their record.

Liverpool have not been producing amazing performances but their display in a 2-0 win over Brighton was more like it from Andoni Iraola’s men.

The Reds have already earmarked the summer transfer window as a big one for their midfield with money put aside to bring in a player, potentially to replace Alexis Mac Allister.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season as it stands and Football Insider recently claimed that the Netherlands international and Reds team-mate Joe Gomez ‘are both on course to leave Liverpool when their contracts come to an end next June’.

It is understood that Liverpool ‘are making plans to replace both players as it stands, with talks over respective new deals yet to begin’.

READ: Insider reveals Liverpool movement for permanent Ronald Araujo transfer in January

Journalist Pete O’Rourke also said: “(Centre-back) is an area the team that the Liverpool recruitment team are looking at long-term because of Virgil van Dijk’s contract situation. Joe Gomez is also out of contract next summer as well.

“Liverpool I’m sure will be doing their homework on a number of defensive targets, knowing that Van Dijk is coming to the end sooner rather than later. He’s been a great servant.”

Liverpool postioning themselves to pounce for Jeltsch

And Liverpool are already looking to bring in a replacement for Van Dijk with Sport claiming that the Reds are positioning themselves to land Stuttgart centre-back Jeltsch.

Previous reports have indicated that Liverpool are willing to pay €50m to land Jeltsch but Sport insists Stuttgart have raised their asking price to €60m.

READ: Liverpool finally looked like a bold, exciting Iraola team v Brighton

Sport lead on Barcelona wanting Jeltsch but give details of interest from Liverpool: ‘The latest club to join the bidding war is Liverpool, Iraola’s team. This interest is particularly intriguing for Barcelona, ​​because the young Jeltsch plays in the same position as Araujo, who is on loan from Barça to the English club.

‘Therefore, it’s possible that the Uruguayan’s transfer and the activation of his €55 million release clause are linked to the Stuttgart center-back’s future. A future that looks very promising and one that will need to be monitored throughout the season to see how he develops. Or perhaps at Barça, they’ll see it even sooner.’

When asked if Van Dijk’s undroppable status if causing a headache for Iraola, ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey said on BestBettingSites: “It will always be a tough decision for any manager to drop a talisman and iconic player like Virgil van Dijk from the starting eleven, but this is also where captains are good as well, because they should know themselves whether they’re playing well or not.

“They should understand that any decision to take them out of the team isn’t personal, it’s about giving the club the best opportunity to win football matches.

“Virgil’s a great leader. The good thing is we’ve got some outstanding centre-backs behind him, to be honest with you, and they’re doing really well, so it’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here. ”

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