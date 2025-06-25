According to reports, Liverpool have ‘entered the race’ to sign Viktor Gyokeres as they look to fend off competition from Arsenal to land the striker.

Liverpool have been working on a squad overhaul since winning their 20th Premier League title, with Milos Kerkez set to become their fourth summer signing, having already secured Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

The Reds will not stop after signing Kerkez as they are also reportedly in the market for a new striker, winger and centre-back.

Their interest in signing a striker comes amid reports suggesting Darwin Nunez is on the brink of leaving the Premier League giants amid interest from Napoli.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr failed with a bid for Nunez in January, but Liverpool have opened the door to him leaving as he’s slipped in the pecking order under Arne Slot and Napoli appear to be his most likely destination.

On Monday night, Florian Plettenberg insisted Napoli have a ‘good chance’ of signing Nunez, while Liverpool are ‘seriously interested’ in a potential replacement. He tweeted: ‘Liverpool feel that Napoli have a good chance of signing Darwin #Nunez, as the player tends to prefer staying in Europe.

‘Talks between the clubs have started, and #LFC will not stand in his way should he decide to leave.

‘Liverpool remain seriously interested in Hugo #Ekitike and still see themselves as having a very good chance in the race for the French striker, but Manchester United and Chelsea are still there. A sale of Nunez is important for the next steps.’

However, Liverpool are linked with potential alternatives and Gyokeres is among their options.

Gyokeres, one of this season’s top scorers in Europe, has reportedly informed Sporting Lisbon of his desire to leave this summer amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Recent reports have indicated that Arsenal are ahead of rivals in the race to sign Gyokeres, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting they are favourites.

Romano explained: “Viktor Gyokeres’ priority remains Arsenal. He wants to go to Arsenal and play Champions League football.

“He never rejected Manchester United but he told them his priority would be Arsenal. So let’s follow the Gyokeres-Benjamin Sesko situation at Arsenal, which is still ongoing.

“We can confirm reports from Portugal that Gyokeres has told Sporting that he doesn’t want to play for them any more. He wants to go. He doesn’t even want to train if the situation continues like this. He wants his exit pact to be respected. And so now it’s on Sporting to find a solution.”

Despite this, a report from Portugease outlet Correiro da Manha claims Liverpool have ‘entered the race’ for Gyokeres as they are ‘set’ to sell Nunez.

The Reds are said to have ‘given instructions to representatives’ to ‘confirm Gyokeres’ price’, with Sporting Lisbon ‘only’ willing to accept an offer worth 80 million euros.

With the impending exit of Nunez, plus the possible departure of Luis Diaz to ‘very interested’ Barcelona, it is noted that the Premier League champions would be able to make an ‘interesting offer’ for Gyokeres as they ‘have the money and need to strengthen their attack’.