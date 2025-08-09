According to reports, Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Carlos Baleba from Premier League giants Brighton.

Baleba has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and he is attracting interest from several clubs.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Man Utd have turned to the Brighton star after beating Newcastle United in the race to land Benjamin Sesko as their third marquee summer signing after Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

It remains to be seen whether a deal is feasible as a recent report claimed Brighton ‘believe’ they can sell their prized asset for around £104m.

This could mean that the midfielder is out of Man Utd’s price range as Sesko has taken their summer spend to around £200m, while Marcus Rashford is the only memeber of their so-called bomb squad to leave.

It has also been revealed that Man Utd face competition from rivals for Baleba, with Caught Offside reporting that Liverpool and Spurs are ‘keen on’ the Brighton star and have ‘entered the race’ to sign him.

Liverpool have more wriggle room than Man Utd to seal more marquee deals as Harvey Elliott is likely to follow Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah in leaving to balance the books amid their £150m spend on summer signings.

The Reds have already signed Hugo Ekitke, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, though reports have suggested that they remain in the market for a striker, winger, centre-midfielder and/or centre-back in the closing weeks of this summer’s window.

On Liverpool’s interest in Baleba, the report from Caught Offside added:

‘Liverpool, meanwhile, views Baleba as a suitable fit for their system as they look to rebuild their midfield. Wataru Endo is in the twilight stages of his career, and the Reds must plan for the future.’

On Friday evening, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Man Utd’s interest in Baleba and revealed when a “conversation” with Brighton over a transfer could take place.

“For Manchester United, they’re fully focused on Sesko but contacts with Carlos Baleba are still ongoing. They still believe a deal is very complicated. But I’m told they’re still in touch,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Brighton would require a big fee for Baleba. But Man Utd have made their steps. They’re quite calm and seeing if there’s a door open. Baleba is loved by Ruben Amorim.

“It won’t be a quick deal at all. Brighton don’t want to sell the player this summer. Maybe next summer after the World Cup there could be a conversation.”