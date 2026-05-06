Liverpool have now entered the race “strongly” to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The Reds missed out on signing Marc Guehi late on last summer with Crystal Palace pulling the plug on a deal to sign the defender when he was having his medical.

Liverpool did end up signing Giovanni Leoni from Parma but the Italy international picked up a season-ending injury in September to leave the Reds short at the back.

Joe Gomez has provided the majority of cover to starting centre-backs Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk this season, while Liverpool have already lined up the signing of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet ahead of the summer.

But Liverpool are keen to bring in at least another centre-back this summer and reliable Italian journalist Matteo Moretto has claimed they are now in for Bournemouth’s Senesi on a free transfer.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, Moretto said: “We’re talking again about Marcos Senesi, the Bournemouth centre-back whose contract expires in June. We’ve discussed him many times. He won’t renew and will leave on a free transfer – Bournemouth already know this.

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“I had already mentioned quite clearly here that Senesi would stay in the Premier League. There has been and still is some interest from Italy, but he will remain in England. I’m told—and it’s confirmed 100%—that the Argentine defender intends to stay in the Premier League.

“He’s been performing very well at Bournemouth. His career was slowed by some significant injuries, but once he regained fitness and form, he’s shown all his quality in the Premier League.

“Senesi will stay in the Premier League, and beyond the two clubs I already mentioned—Chelsea and Tottenham, especially Tottenham, Liverpool have also entered the race quite strongly in recent days. So keep an eye on Liverpool, because they’re expected to make new contacts for Marcos Senesi.

“As for Italy, it’s not really a concrete option right now.”

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist reckons Liverpool need to tear up their whole spine and bring in a new centre-back, midfielder and centre-forward this summer.

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“They just haven’t handled losing the players they have, and the players they’ve brought in, whether it’s been injury or lack of form,” McCoist said on talkSPORT.

“[Florian] Wirtz, [Milos] Kerkez has taken a while to get going, [Jeremie] Frimpong’s taking a little bit of time to get going as well.

“They’ve obviously had injuries, a couple of young centre-backs as well.

“They need strengthening in my opinion, certainly need right up the spine I think – centre-forward, centre-midfielder and a centre-back.”

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