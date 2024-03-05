According to reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are confident that they will beat Liverpool in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are searching for new managers ahead of next season and they are both being linked with Alonso.

Alonso has done a wonderful job since taking over at Bayer Leverkusen towards the end of 2022. They were in a relegation fight when he joined the German outfit but they are currently ten points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Liverpool’s chances of appointing Alonso in the summer and former Real Madrid manager Bernd Schuster recently warned him against replacing Klopp.

“Xabi’s situation reminds me of a similar situation I was in a few years ago,” Schuster told Sport Bild.

“Back then, I coached my team Getafe into the European Cup and then went to Real Madrid. Afterwards, I thought to myself that I would have liked to have played with Getafe as a smaller club in the European Cup (Champions League).

“This was the first time in Europe for this club in its history and would therefore have been a very nice story. So, it’s hard to decide.

“I would understand Xabi in every decision he makes. But what I can say for sure is that sometimes you have to be careful not to want everything too quickly.

“As a young coach you still have a lot to learn. And if, like Xabi, you already have your own team that he has strongly brought together and developed, it is also a really interesting task to go one step further with this team.”

READ MORE: Three-team title races… Liverpool, Arsenal, City could give us the closest Premier League yet



And a fresh report from Sky Germany claims Bayern Munich have ‘opened discussions’ with Alonso and have ‘received a positive signal during initial talks’.

It is also noted that Alonso would cost ‘between £12.8m-£21.3m (€15m-€25m) this summer as a fixed exit clause in his contract of around £12.8m (€15m) does not kick in until the summer of 2025’.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg added: “They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool. Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.”

Regarding alternatives to Alonso, Liverpool have also been linked with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. He has done a wonderful job this season as his side are currently in contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

READ MORE: The shamed six players who have been subbed on and off in the same game this season



Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed ‘Postecoglou has made a decision on accepting an offer from Liverpool’. They explained.