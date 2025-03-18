Liverpool: Euro giants ‘consider bid’ for £64m flop after FSG turned down ‘double’ in January
According to reports, Liverpool could receive a cut-price bid from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for Darwin Nunez during the summer transfer window.
The Reds invested an initial fee of around £64m to sign Nunez from Benfica during the 2022 summer transfer window.
Former boss Jurgen Klopp pushed for this signing after ignoring a data warning and this has been proven a huge mistake.
Nunez joined Liverpool as a raw talent, but he’s not developed as much as club chiefs would have hoped in recent seasons.
The Uruguay international has 40 goals and 24 assists in his 136 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, but he’s dropped in the pecking order following Arne Slot’s arrival.
Nunez has only made eight Premier League starts this term and he’s likely to leave Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window.
The misfiring striker attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in January as Al Nassr were in the market for a new striker.
Liverpool opted to rejected a bid from Al Nassr as they were unwilling to offload Nunez and other players during a Premier League title race.
Al Nassr subsequently swooped to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa as an alternative and a new report from journalist Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport notes that it ‘remains to be seen’ whether the Middle East outfit ‘will return’ for Nunez’s signature in the summer.
La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are a more credible option for Nunez currently as they are reportedly looking for a forward to replace Antoine Griezmann with MLS side Los Angeles FC ‘working’ on a transfer.
Jacobs claims ‘Atletico Madrid are considering a €35-€40m [a maximum of around £33m] bid for Nunez’ and the ‘formula to a potential deal will be key if they proceed’.
‘The 25-year-old could leave Anfield this summer as Reds boss Arne Slot will prioritise buying a new No.9.
‘Atletico Madrid plan to add a new striker as Antoine Griezmann is likely to leave the club. Los Angeles FC have been working on signing the French forward since last year, and his current employers are open to an exit this summer with the 33-year-old heading into the final year of his contract.
‘Sources believe the La Liga giants are contemplating a loan with an obligation for Nunez in the region of €35-40million, although no contact has been made with Liverpool yet.
‘Nunez was the subject of an Al-Nassr approach in January for around double that amount, but both Liverpool and the Uruguayan didn’t want a mid-season move.’