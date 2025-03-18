According to reports, Liverpool could receive a cut-price bid from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for Darwin Nunez during the summer transfer window.

The Reds invested an initial fee of around £64m to sign Nunez from Benfica during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Former boss Jurgen Klopp pushed for this signing after ignoring a data warning and this has been proven a huge mistake.

Nunez joined Liverpool as a raw talent, but he’s not developed as much as club chiefs would have hoped in recent seasons.

The Uruguay international has 40 goals and 24 assists in his 136 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, but he’s dropped in the pecking order following Arne Slot’s arrival.

Nunez has only made eight Premier League starts this term and he’s likely to leave Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window.

READ: Ten reasons why this has been the worst Premier League season ever



The misfiring striker attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in January as Al Nassr were in the market for a new striker.

Liverpool opted to rejected a bid from Al Nassr as they were unwilling to offload Nunez and other players during a Premier League title race.

Al Nassr subsequently swooped to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa as an alternative and a new report from journalist Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport notes that it ‘remains to be seen’ whether the Middle East outfit ‘will return’ for Nunez’s signature in the summer.

La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are a more credible option for Nunez currently as they are reportedly looking for a forward to replace Antoine Griezmann with MLS side Los Angeles FC ‘working’ on a transfer.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool star in ‘final betrayal negotiations’ after ‘surprise offer’ to leave with his ‘mind already set’

👉 Liverpool: Three ‘fed up’ stars ‘decide to leave’ as internal ‘feeling’ sets up summer ‘exodus’

👉 ‘Disappointed’ Scholes names Liverpool star ‘like Modric’ who ‘messed everything up’ vs Newcastle

Jacobs claims ‘Atletico Madrid are considering a €35-€40m [a maximum of around £33m] bid for Nunez’ and the ‘formula to a potential deal will be key if they proceed’.