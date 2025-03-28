Bayern Munich put €90m bid ‘on the table’ for ‘great priority’ to raise Liverpool ‘doubts’
Liverpool star Cody Gakpo ‘could be living his last months’ at Anfield as Bayern Munich have reportedly put €90m ‘on the table’ to sign him this summer.
Gakpo has 39 goals and 15 assists in 119 appearances for the Reds having joined from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for around £40m.
His form this term in Arne Slot’s debut campaign has been particularly impressive, with the Dutchman scoring 16 goals from the left wing across all competitions despite starting just 25 games.
Until now he’s been just about the only Liverpool forward whose future hasn’t been in doubt.
With Mohamed Salah’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Slot seemingly giving up hope of Darwin Nunez coming good, Luis Diaz continually linked with Barcelona and Diogo Jota’s struggles with injury and form leading to suggestions that he too may be deemed surplus to requirements, Gakpo appeared to be the only forward sure to be at Anfield at the start of next season.
But not so according to Fichajes, who claim Bayern Munich have made him their ‘great priority’ having identified him as the ‘ideal reinforcement for their game system’.
It’s thought they are willing to pay a whopping €90m to sign the 25-year-old, which they believe may be enough to tempt Liverpool into a sale as it would “open up new options in the market” for the Reds.
The report states:
‘Bayern, aware of Gakpo’s talent and versatility, has put on the table an offer that would be around 90 million euros. A considerable amount that could make the Liverpool board doubt, especially if they decide to restructure their attack. Although the Dutchman has proven to be a key player in the schemes of the English team, the possibility of a millionaire sale could open up new options in the market for the Anfield team.
‘In Munich, they see in Gakpo an ideal reinforcement for their game system. His ability to perform in various positions on the attack front and his tactical intelligence make him an attractive bet for Bayern, which seeks to make a leap in quality in its squad. In addition, the Bundesliga could offer the player a scenario in which to continue to grow and consolidate himself as one of the great stars of European football.
‘Everything will depend on Liverpool’s willingness to negotiate and the will of the footballer himself. If Bayern continues to press and the offer remains in those figures, the transfer could gain strength in the coming weeks. Gakpo will have to decide whether to stay in the Premier League or face a new challenge in Germany.’