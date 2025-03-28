Liverpool star Cody Gakpo ‘could be living his last months’ at Anfield as Bayern Munich have reportedly put €90m ‘on the table’ to sign him this summer.

Gakpo has 39 goals and 15 assists in 119 appearances for the Reds having joined from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for around £40m.

His form this term in Arne Slot’s debut campaign has been particularly impressive, with the Dutchman scoring 16 goals from the left wing across all competitions despite starting just 25 games.

Until now he’s been just about the only Liverpool forward whose future hasn’t been in doubt.

With Mohamed Salah’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Slot seemingly giving up hope of Darwin Nunez coming good, Luis Diaz continually linked with Barcelona and Diogo Jota’s struggles with injury and form leading to suggestions that he too may be deemed surplus to requirements, Gakpo appeared to be the only forward sure to be at Anfield at the start of next season.

But not so according to Fichajes, who claim Bayern Munich have made him their ‘great priority’ having identified him as the ‘ideal reinforcement for their game system’.

It’s thought they are willing to pay a whopping €90m to sign the 25-year-old, which they believe may be enough to tempt Liverpool into a sale as it would “open up new options in the market” for the Reds.

The report states: