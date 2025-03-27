Liverpool: Euro giants ‘given encouragement’ to ‘ask’ for key Reds star with ‘interest growing’
According to reports, Virgil van Dijk could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving Liverpool amid ‘growing interest’ from a Serie A giant.
Earlier this week, a report revealed that Alexander-Arnold has reached an ‘agreement’ to join La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer.
This revelation had been a long time coming, as Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable footballer in the final few months of his contract and was always likely to leave amid interest from Real Madrid.
Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League and it would take an almighty collapse for them to miss out on the title to Arsenal.
Despite this, there could be a huge squad overhaul at Liverpool this summer. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Dalot are linked with exits, while Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also due to become free agents this summer.
READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold: the backlash to the backlash, plus Man City FFP and Kane > Bowen shock
Van Dijk has been attracting interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides amid his return to form this season.
A recent report claimed Van Dijk has decided to ‘say goodbye’ to Liverpool after their Carabao Cup final loss and Champions League exit and Serie A giants Inter Milan are the latest side to register interest in the Reds captain.
A report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool are ‘gearing up for a potential crisis’ with Van Dijk potentially following Alexander-Arnold in leaving.
MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Liverpool ‘target’ Barcelona ‘priority’ as ‘ideal’ Alexander-Arnold replacement to ‘complicate’ transfer
👉 Liverpool ‘confident’ of beating Arsenal to sign Isak amid ‘major update’ on ‘record-breaking offer’
👉 Real Madrid look to take £417m action to ‘scare away’ Liverpool as they ‘completely shield’ star
The report explains:
‘Virgil van Dijk is attracting growing interest from Inter Milan.
‘Despite the feeling being for some time that Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah would stay at Anfield while Alexander-Arnold left, nothing has been decided yet.
‘And this has seemingly given Inter some encouragement to target Van Dijk as a free agent.For the time being, there have not been any concrete negotiations or offers made by Inter, but their club president Beppe Marotta has been leading the club’s pursuit of Van Dijk.
‘The Serie A giants have asked for information on the Netherlands international’s situation as he still hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal with Liverpool.
‘CaughtOffside also understands that the Nerazzuri have other names on their list of defensive targets, so it won’t necessarily be the case that they move for Van Dijk as a priority anyway.’