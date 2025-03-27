According to reports, Virgil van Dijk could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving Liverpool amid ‘growing interest’ from a Serie A giant.

Earlier this week, a report revealed that Alexander-Arnold has reached an ‘agreement’ to join La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer.

This revelation had been a long time coming, as Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable footballer in the final few months of his contract and was always likely to leave amid interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League and it would take an almighty collapse for them to miss out on the title to Arsenal.

Despite this, there could be a huge squad overhaul at Liverpool this summer. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Dalot are linked with exits, while Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also due to become free agents this summer.

Van Dijk has been attracting interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides amid his return to form this season.

A recent report claimed Van Dijk has decided to ‘say goodbye’ to Liverpool after their Carabao Cup final loss and Champions League exit and Serie A giants Inter Milan are the latest side to register interest in the Reds captain.

A report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool are ‘gearing up for a potential crisis’ with Van Dijk potentially following Alexander-Arnold in leaving.

