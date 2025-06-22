Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool have learned what they must do to sign Victor Osimhen from Serie A champions Napoli in a ‘sensational swap deal’.

Liverpool are not messing around this summer as they have already completed three summer signings and their next addition, Milos Kerkez, is set to complete his move to Anfield next week.

Kerkez’s transfer will take Liverpool’s summer spend to around £170m as this window’s biggest spenders as they have already broken their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz after landing Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

And Liverpool are far from finished as their summer spend could end up surpassing £300m as they remain in the market for a striker, winger and centre-back.

A new striker is a priority as the Reds need to replace Darwin Nunez, who is expected to leave amid interest from several European and Saudi Pro League sides.

Arsenal and Man Utd also need to sign a striker this summer and the three Premier League clubs have been linked with some of the same forwards, with Hugo Ekitike, Viktor Gyokeres and Osimhen of interest.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent seasons and he is available after last season’s loan spell at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian international recently opted to reject a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and this could open the door to a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool plotting a ‘sensational swap deal’.

Nunez and Federico Chiesa could go in the opposite direction, with a recent report claiming they have already ‘said yes’ to a move to Napoli.

Italian journalist Valter de Maggio has provided Napoli’s verdict on this proposed swap deal, with the Serie A giants reportedly “asking” for set terms.

“There is a market connection between Napoli and Liverpool. The English club wants Osimhen and Napoli, from this point of view, do not make any discounts on the clause, therefore asking for €75million (£64/$86m) as per the contract,” De Maggio claimed.

“The sporting director of the Neapolitan club, Giovanni Manna, has tried to ask for information for the two Reds forwards, namely Darwin Nunez and former Juventus player Federico Chiesa.”

De Maggio added: “Liverpool would have opened up to Napoli by proposing an equal exchange between the players involved in this operation.

“Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, has other ideas and is not listening: the president of the blue club is asking for Chiesa, Nunez and €20million (£17m/$23m) for Osimhen’s registration.”